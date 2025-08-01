Best New Streaming Movies and Shows This Weekend (August 1st)

If you’re looking to sit back and relax following the long work and school week, then streaming services have you covered. After adding everything from Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 to Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 and more throughout July, streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu are getting ready to kick off August with dozens of new TV series and movies.

This weekend, must-watch titles, both new and old, will be easier than ever to stream. From recent big screen hits to films from some of the biggest franchises ever, these five titles have new streaming homes this week and should be at the top of your must-watch list.

1) Final Destination Bloodlines

Death by tanning bed and death by log truck are just some of the more memorable ways that generations of horror fans now fear death, but they will have a few more methods to add to that list this weekend. Followings its theatrical debut earlier this year, Final Destination Bloodlines is making its streaming debut this Friday on HBO Max.

The film serves as the sixth installment in the Final Destination film series and ones again centers death as the main villain as a college student attempts to put to rest a premonition of an accident that never occurred. The movie, directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, and Rya Kihlstedt.

2) Jurassic Park

Netflix subscribers can head back to Jurassic Park this weekend. Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film, about an island theme park populated by dinosaurs where things unsurprisingly and quickly go awry is joining the streamer’s movie catalog this Friday. Making things even better is that once you’re done with Jurassic Park, you can round out your weekend movie night with The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) and Jurassic Park III (2001), both of which also join Netflix’s streaming library Friday.

Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Richard Attenborough, Jurassic Park was a blockbuster hit and received plenty of fanfare from critics and moviegoers. It’s arrival to Netflix comes on the heels of the July theatrical release of Jurassic World Rebirth, which marked the seventh installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. To date, the franchise as a whole has grossed over $6 billion, making it one of the highest-grossing franchises.

3) Mean Girls

Perhaps no movie had a hold on pop culture quite like Mean Girls. Tina Fey’s teen comedy drama hit theaters in 2004, and has since cemented its place in cinematic history as the 2000s equivalent of The Breakfast Club in the ‘80s and Clueless in the ‘90s.

Streaming on Peacock this Friday, the movie stars Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, who after being homeschooled in Africa, must brave the wilds of high school in America. As she navigates the laws of high school and popularity, she is taken under the wing of The Plastics, the popular girl clique led by Rachel McAdams’ Regina George, leading to a crash course in the complex social hierarchy of school cliques.

4) Fire Country Season 2

Netflix subscribers eagerly awaiting more episodes of CBS’ firefighting drama Fire Country will finally have their wish answered this week. A year after the debut season of the hit show made its way to the streaming platform to plenty of success, Fire Country Season 2 is set to join Netflix’s streaming lineup Friday.

The series originally premiered on CBS back in 2022, with Season 2 arriving in 2024, and stars Max Thieriot as Bob Donovan, a young convict who, seeking redemption and a reduced sentence, joins a firefighting program in Northern California, forcing him to not only face wildfires, but also his troubled past. Along with Thieriot, Fire Country also stars Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, and Billy Burke.

5) Forrest Gump

One of the most iconic movies of the ‘90s, and still considered a quintessential watch decades after its release, Tom Hanks’ 1994 comedy-drama Forrest Gump is streaming on Netflix Friday. The film centers around Hanks’ titular character, a man with a below-average IQ who navigates a series of extraordinary and historical events, including running across the country and becoming a college football star.

The all-star cast also features Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, Sally Field, and Haley Joel Osment.