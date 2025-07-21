New Predator: Badlands Trailer Confirms Major Alien Franchise Connections

The Predator has become the prey. In the new trailer for Predator: Badlands, director Dan Trachtenberg’s follow-up to 2022’s Prey and this year’s animated Predator: Killer of Killers, a young Yautja named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) embarks on his first hunt on “the most dangerous planet in the universe” with android Thia (Elle Fanning). The Wey-Yu synthetic — a product of the Weyland-Yutani Bio-Weapons Division, the corporation from the Alien franchise — offers to help Dek hunt down the definitive apex predator on Kalisk, the ultra-lethal “Death Planet” where only the strong survive.

“Here, you’re not the predator,” Thia tells Dek in the footage, below. “You’re the prey.”

The new trailer showcases the teamwork between the sword-wielding hunter and the AP, the latest in a line of synthetics that includes the Weyland Corp-created David (Michael Fassbender in Prometheus), pun-loving android Andy (David Jonsson in Alien: Romulus), Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant in the upcoming Alien: Earth), and Ash (Ian Holm in the original Ridley Scott-directed Alien).



“As inspired as I am by movies, I’ve been very inspired by video games [like] Shadow of the Colossus, where you have a protagonist paired with someone else who provides color and connection,” Trachtenberg previously told Bloody Disgusting about the next entry in the Predator franchise. “There’s a thing with a horse in Shadow of the Colossus that’s devastating when you play the game. And so [Predator: Badlands] was a little bit inspired by that in terms of wanting to see the Predator with someone else, this character who’s the opposite of him. He’s very laconic, [Fanning] is not. She’s capable in ways that he is not. Physically, she’s got a real thing that I’m so excited for you guys to see. But I want to let eventually some of that speak for itself.”

In between shots of the preyed-on Predator battling living vines, dinosaur-like creatures, the fang-toothed apex predator, and another armored Yautja, Dek roars, “I am prey to none!”

The movie’s official synopsis reads: “Predator: Badlands is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.”

Trachtenberg serves as producer with John Davis (Prey), Marc Toberoff (Predator: Killer of Killers), Ben Rosenblatt (10 Cloverfield Lane), and Brent O’Connor (Alien: Romulus) for 20th Century Studios.

Predator: Badlands is only in theaters November 7.