New Alien: Earth Footage Reveals First Look at Xenomorph on the Hunt

Alien: Earth stalks closer and closer to its release date of August 12th, and our glimpses of the series are getting clearer and clearer. On Tuesday, Disney released a new teaser for its biggest upcoming streaming titles for the rest of the year, including a few new seconds of Alien: Earth. We finally have a look at the xenomorph itself in all its glory, creeping towards an apparently helpless person and looming over them. The show is a prequel set two years before the original Alien movie, and for the first time, it brings these monsters to our home world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alien: Earth is in strange company in Disney’s new streaming teaser, which also includes footage from All’s Fair, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Chad Powers, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, King of the Hill, Only Murders in the Building, and Marvel’s Wonder Man. This is the second time new footage from Alien: Earth has debuted in a sizzle reel, but it stands out nonetheless. we see a few scenes from previous teasers and trailers before we reach some new shots, including a spaceship flying low over a city.

Play video

The teaser also shows Babou Ceesay as Morrow with wires attached to his temples pulsing with light. While synopses and trailers have confirmed that some characters are synthetics and some are synthetic-human hybrids, we don’t know anything about Morrow yet, but this shot may be our first clue. He gets the most ominous voice-over line in the video, warning, “When the monsters come, all you can do is scream.”

From there, we head to a typical spaceship for the Alien franchise, with a glimpse of the synthetic Slightly (Adarsh Gourav) glancing nervously over his shoulder. We then see the xenomorph stalking towards someone prone on the ground, and they get one blood-curdling scream off as the monster bears down on them.

Alien: Earth begins with a spaceship crash-landing on Earth, and follows the motley crew of soldiers who go running to investigate. At the same time, this group is right in the middle of humanity’s own evolving balance with synthetic intelligence. Sydney Chandler plays Wendy, the world’s first “hybrid” — meaning she has the mind and consciousness of a human somehow transferred into a synthetic body. Several other main characters are synthetics, played by Timothy Olyphant, Kit young, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, and Lily Newmark, while human characters are played by Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, and Diêm Camille.

With the premiere date drawing closer, we may learn more about Alien: Earth soon. The show itself premieres on August 12th on FX and FX on Hulu.