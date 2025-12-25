New Spider-Man Rumor Has MCU Fans Losing Their Minds Over A Brutal Comics-Accurate Twist

Right now, there’s plenty of buzz for Avengers: Doomsday thanks to the official release of the Steve Rogers teaser trailer, but before Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assemble to take on Doctor Doom, Marvel fans will be treated to another Spider-Man adventure. Arriving in theaters next summer is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as the web head. Over the course of his appearances, Holland has always been joined by some heavy hitters, and Brand New Day is no exception. This time around, Marvel veterans such as Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo are along for the ride, and there’s rumor of another addition who could hint at a comics-accurate twist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman (hat tip Spider-Man News), Rosario Dawson will appear in Brand New Day, reprising Claire Temple. This has caused fans to speculate that Brand New Day will put its own spin on the classic comic panel featuring the Punisher carrying Spider-Man’s broken body and calling for medical aid. “Bro how badly is Peter gonna get beaten up” wondered one fan on X.

What Claire Temple’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day Role Could Be

Fan concerns over Peter Parker’s wellbeing are more than warranted. Viewers familiar with Marvel’s Netflix series know Claire Temple is a highly skilled nurse who has treated the likes of Daredevil and Luke Cage on more than one occasion. If she’s a part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it’s likely because there is a character in need of her medical expertise. Similar to how Peter needed legal advice at the beginning of Spider-Man: No Way Home (paving the way for Matt Murdock’s surprise cameo), Claire is the most logical option to choose from in the event Peter needs a medic. Being treated discreetly by Claire is a preferred alternative to going to the hospital for costumed heroes.

There are no details regarding to context of Claire’s possible role in Brand New Day, but comic readers know enough to make some reasonable assumptions. In the “Civil War” storyline, Punisher saves Spider-Man from the villains Jack O’Lantern and Jester, carrying Spidey’s battered body to Captain America’s base so he can receive treatment and care. The odds of Brand New Day doing a 1:1 adaptation of this moment are slim, but enough pieces are in place for the film to draw inspiration from the source material. Ever since Bernthal was added to the movie’s cast, fans have speculated about Brand New Day recreating the now iconic image.

Given the plethora of rumored villains in Brand New Day, plus a possible appearance from Savage Hulk, there’s no shortage of opportunities where Spider-Man could get beaten to within an inch of his life. Perhaps something goes horribly awry as Punisher and Spider-Man team up to put a dent in New York’s organized crime (Tombstone is confirmed to be in Brand New Day). Maybe Spider-Man foolishly charges head-on into a fight against the Hulk and needs Punisher to bail him out. Regardless of the circumstances, there should be a way to recreate the “Civil War” moment in a way that feels organic to the street-level story Marvel is aiming to tell. It won’t just be a bit of fan service.

Assuming Claire is in the movie, it’ll be interesting to see the context of her scene and how bad of shape Spider-Man is in. After the emotional ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are signs that Peter may not be in the best state of mind during Brand New Day (rumors are pointing to MJ having a new boyfriend, and Peter is keeping tabs on Ned and MJ even though they are no longer friends). There’s a chance he isn’t thinking clearly as he tries to keep New York safe from whatever threats emerge, and a visit to Claire could be the turning point of the second act, serving as a wake up call for Peter to get his act together.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!