3 Star Wars Characters That Need to Meet The Mandalorian (And Fast)

Din Djarin isn’t the typical Star Wars bounty hunter. While his colleagues are off selling their services to the highest bidder, no matter if they’re evil or not, the titular character in Star Wars: The Mandalorian keeps his moral compass intact. As soon as he realizes that remnants of the Empire are trying to use Grogu for their experiments, he breaks off their arrangement and picks a fight with Moff Gideon and the rest. The conflict has been raging for several seasons on the Disney+ streaming service, and it’s only going to get more intense as it transitions to the big screen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lucasfilm is keeping story details about its next movie under wraps to avoid spoiling any surprises. However, it’s fair to assume it will advance the story Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have been telling across their various shows, which all feature familiar faces from a galaxy far, far away. Here are three Star Wars characters who need to meet the Mandalorian — and fast — if the powers that be want to move things in the right direction.

3) Hera Syndulla

The crew of the Ghost from Star Wars Rebels is getting a second crack at it on Disney+, with Ahsoka Tano getting a solo series that features all her old friends. But when she makes it big, she fails to reach out to one of her other buddies, Din, whom she meets with about Gorgu in The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. That lapse in judgment means Ahsoka doesn’t have enough backup when traveling to another universe to rescue Ezra Bridger.

With both Ahsoka and Sabine stuck in another galaxy, Hera Syndaulla, a general in the New Republic, will need all the help she can get. Din finds himself in a similar situation because the Empire is after him and Grogu, which means it’s only a matter of time before Grand Admiral Thrawn comes knocking as well. Din and Hera joining forces means the good guys won’t make the same mistake twice and could lead to some great space action, since they’re both talented pilots.

2) Ezra Bridger

Ezra and Hera reunite after years apart at the end of Star Wars: Ahsoka. However, there won’t be much time to catch up, because there are battles to win. Hera is sure to lean on Ezra for support because he’s one of the few Jedi in the galaxy at the moment. Still, she shouldn’t underestimate how much damage a Force user and a Mandalorian can do together.

While Ezra isn’t Din’s typical travelling companion, as he has a more upbeat attitude, the two can make magic together in the fight against the Empire. Ezra might also be able to show Grogu a few tricks that he picked up while living in the other galaxy. Sure, Ezra isn’t Luke Skywalker, but there’s no guarantee that the current leader of the Jedi Order will be willing to commit to the cause as deeply as Ezra.

1) Mon Mothma

Star Wars: Andor is the farthest thing from a cameo fest, focusing on the early days of the Rebellion and how much work goes into fighting back. One of the stars of the show is Mon Mothma, who gives up her cushy life as a senator by calling out Emperor Palpatine directly. Of course, she goes on to become a leader in the Rebellion and in the New Republic.

While Mon more or less has her hands tied behind her back these days, as seen during Hera’s meeting with her in Ahsoka, she still has some fight left in her. Having her number on speed dial would help Din operate without fear of consequence and ensure that X-Wings are close by when he needs them.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!