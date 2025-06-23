New Weapons Trailer From Barbarian Director Is Even Freakier Than the Last

The new trailer for Weapons is more relatable than the last, and that only seems to raise more questions and instill more terror than before. The preview dropped on Monday, focusing more on the characters in Zach Cregger’s sophomore outing as a writer-director than previous clips did. It introduces us to the small Florida community where the mysterious disappearances of 17 school children precipitate violence, uncover corruption, and dangle more mysteries. It’s hard to imagine topping the suspense of Cregger’s last horror movie, Barbarian, but Weapons may have enough surprises in store to pull it off. Here, we can also see the A-list cast in action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have been teasing Weapons for about two months now, preparing us for the movie’s release on August 8th. First, we got an eerie teaser with a bare-bones explanation of the premise, and last month the first full-length trailer provided a more detailed explanation of the story itself. This week’s new trailer grounds the whole thing by focusing on the outraged victims of this catastrophe and the toll it takes on their community.

Play video

The story apparently begins when 17 children from the same classroom all mysteriously get up at the exact same time one night 2:17 a.m. — and run out of their houses with their arms extended. Only one of their classmates does not go with them, and they can’t be found the following day. Their parents, such as Archer Graff (Josh Brolin), are prepared to blame their teacher, Justine Gandy (Julia Garner), while Gandy seems to undertake an investigation of her own.

The cast also includes Benedict Wong as the school principal, Alden Ehrenreich as a police officer on the case, and Austin Abrams as a local drug addict with a criminal past. Previous press releases have teased hints of corruption and abuse exposed within the community during this story, and if Barbarian is any indication, we should not rule out any possible twists.

Cregger is best known as a member of the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, appearing in their TV series on Fuse and IFC. He also appeared in three sitcoms — Friends with Benefits, Guys with Kids, and Wrecked. His surprising and successful foray into horror with Barbarian not only made Weapons possible, but got him a job rebooting the Resident Evil film franchise.

Weapons hits theaters on Friday, August 8th. At the time of this writing, Barbarian is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.