Let’s Predict the Cast of Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Movie

You want stars? We’ll give you stars! Last week, it was announced that the newest Resident Evil film, directed by Barbarian‘s Zach Cregger, would be releasing on September 18th, 2026. The project went through an intense bidding war, but Sony won in the end. However, the movie is aiming to film this summer to meet next year’s release, so that means casting for the ‘back-to-basics’ adaptation will start soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortunately, we at ComicBook have decided to take it upon ourselves and predict who may be in the cast of Resident Evil. So, prep your Jill sandwiches and let’s open those mansion doors for casting.

Jill Valentine – Cailee Spaeny

Jill Valentine, pictured here in Resident Evil 3 remake, and cailee spaeny, pictured here in alien: Romulus.

When it comes to Resident Evil, you can’t do it justice without Jill Valentine. Her badass combat training and master lockpicking skills made her a fan-favorite in Resident Evil 1. She also later stars as the lead protagonist of Resident Evil 3, which furthers her as one of gaming’s coolest female leads.

Of course, if you’re going to do Jill right, you’ll need an actress who can match that in their resume and range. Luckily, last year’s Alien: Romulus showcases the perfect candidate: Cailee Spaeny. The 26-year-old has become one of Hollywood’s top new talents, leading films like Civil War and Priscilla. Her star power would fit every aspect that made Jill the incredible protagonist she is and ensure a fantastic performance overall.

Chris Redfield – Alan Ritchson

Chris Redfield, pictured here in Resident Evil 5, and alan ritchson, pictured here in reacher.

While today’s Chris Redfield is more associated with his time in Resident Evil Village, the original was a bit more tamer. His calm demeanor and straight-laced personality in Resident Evil 1 do make nailing the character difficult, but not impossible. In fact, one actor has done it so well, he could be the next Batman.

Alan Ritchson, famous for his titular role in Reacher, has proven to be a force to be reckoned with on screen. His commanding attitude as the badass retired military officer has made the series a hit for Prime Video and still going strong. While he hasn’t done too much outside the show, Resident Evil would prove to be a great bouncing pad to show his talent and commitment. Plus, we could definitely see him punching a boulder should one appear.

Barry Burton – Paul Walter Hauser

Barry burton, pictured here in Resident evil 1 HD, and paul walter hauser, pictured here in the luckiest man in america.

We all have our favorite line from Jill’s lovable companion from Resident Evil 1. Whether it was his overexplaining of objects or overt one-liners, Barry, STARS’ weapon specialist, rarely disappointed. When it came to choosing who would do Barry right, you do need an actor that has a variety of genres under their belt that can hit all the notes needed.

One such talent that came to mind is Emmy-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser. Paul has done many diverse projects like the dark comedy Cruella, the crime drama Black Bird, and the action dramedy Cobra Kai. He is a hot ticket right now, as he’s set to star in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Naked Gun, but Barry just might be a role he can’t pass up on if it comes his way.

Rebecca Chambers – McKenna Grace

Rebecca Chambers, pictured here in Resident evil 0 HD, and mckenna grace, pictured here in ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Field medic Rebecca may have been the helper to Chris during Resident Evil 1, but she is not a pushover by any means. Her skills in combat and quick thinking served her well in Resident Evil 0 and in subsequent appearances in the franchise. Of course, she is quite young when we first meet her in Resident Evil 1, so you’ll need a talented young actress to make Rebecca shine.

Fortunately, McKenna Grace of Ghostbusters: Afterlife fame fits the bill quite nicely. McKenna is a rising star in Hollywood and her charming on-screen personality, shown perfectly in Gifted and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, make her a potential scene-stealer. Plus, she has done horror, with Annabelle Comes Home and, in the future, Scream 7, so she is more than ready to take on Rebecca should the opportunity arise.

Brad Vickers – Anthony Ramos

Brad vickers, pictured here in Resident Evil 3 remake, and Anthony ramos, pictured here in Twisters.

As the team’s tech support and pilot, Brad Vickers, while not playable, plays a small yet crucial part to the narrative of Resident Evil 1. He remains as their eyes to the sky and, although it was due to cowardice, helped in the end. Nevertheless, Brad does need an actor that can be, much like Rebecca, a scene-stealer when on screen, as well as juggle genres if need be.

Anthony Ramos, who has established himself as a jack of all trades, is a great choice for the young pilot. His work in projects like Hamilton, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Twisters have already solidified him as a fantastic actor, but it’s his undeniable charm and wit that fit the bill for Brad. Plus, with his upcoming role in Marvel’s Ironheart as the Red Hood, he’ll be a great catch to boost from.

Albert Wesker – Antony Starr

Albert wesker, pictured here in Resident evil 4 remake, and Antony Starr, pictured here in The boys.

While the zombies (and zombie doberman) are big threats to STARS, a bigger one loomed from within. Wesker, who led the group of military professionals, seemed like a good person, being a great team leader. However (and spoiler alert to those who haven’t played Resident Evil), Wesker turns out to be the one who caused the outbreak in Raccoon City and beyond, all for the chance to become powerful.

If you want an actor who can play both sides perfectly, there really is only one person for the job: Antony Starr. Despite success in Banshee and Outrageous Fortune, it was his role as the narcissistic superhero Homelander in Prime Video’s The Boys that brought the spotlight on him. His seemingly-effortless portrayal of the murderous leader of The Seven has garnered him many awards, including multiple Critics’ Choice awards. While he isn’t powerful yet, his bravado, range, and dedication would be ideal for bringing Wesker to life.

Leon Kennedy – Austin Abrams

Leon Kennedy, pictured here in Resident evil 4, and Austin Abrams.

Zach Cregger described Resident Evil as a return to form for the franchise in film. While it could mean a straight adaptation of Resident Evil 1, it could mean that it takes place in the universe. Therefore, there is a chance once-rookie cop Leon Kennedy may not show up in post-credits or as a main character. As the protagonist of Resident Evil 2 and, my personal favorite, Resident Evil 4, Leon has grown into one of the franchise’s coolest and best characters. While we may not see him suplex a zombie or hear his witty remarks, you do want an actor who can grow into the character, as it has the potential to be a star-making role.

Therefore, one such actor that feels suited to enter that realm is Austin Abrams. The 28-year-old has shown a lot of promise in Hollywood, starring in The Walking Dead, Euphoria, and Wolfs. Even more so, Austin is starring in Cregger’s Weapons, so he has an established connection to the director. Despite being quite new, he’ll no doubt make waves in the industry, so might as well surf that wave and finally get that charismatic and badass Leon fans deserve to see on the big screen.

What do you think of the predicted cast? Who would you want playing these iconic Resident Evil characters? Let us know in the comments below! Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil film will shoot this Summer and be unleashed onto the world on September 18th, 2026. For all things Resident Evil, films, and gaming, keep it here on ComicBook.