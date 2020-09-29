Nickelodeon Documentary The Orange Years Gets Official Trailer

Children of a certain generation were blessed with a life growing up when Nickelodeon was in its heyday. Live-action shows like All That, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and Salute Your Shorts; demented game shows like Double Dare, Wild & Crazy Kids, and Guts; and absurd cartoons like The Ren & Stimpy Show and Rocko’s Modern Life were on frequent rotation and made exclusively for young minds, who absorbed it like a sponge. A new documentary about how this type of programming was able to make it onto the air and even thrive is on the way with Gravitas Ventures revealed the full trailer for The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story which you can find below.

Set to be released on November 17, the film is directed by Scott Barber & Adam Sweeney and features interviews with former Nickelodeon actors including Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell (All That, Kenan & Kel, Good Burger), Danny Tamberelli and Mike Maronna (The Adventures of Pete & Pete), Michael Bower (Salute Your Shorts), Phil Moore (Nick Arcade), Kirk Fogg (Legends of the Hidden Temple), Melissa Joan Hart (Clarissa Explains It All), Christine McGlade (You Can’t Do That on Television), Christine Taylor (Hey Dude), Marc Summers (Double Dare), and Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, Rocko’s Modern Life).

The official synopsis for the film reads: “For millions of children and adults, the Nickelodeon Network is synonymous with growing up. In just a few years, the channel grew from a small local channel to an international phenomenon that helped shape a generation. Led by trailblazing visionary Geraldine Laybourne and her commitment to putting kids first, a group of unconventional heroes turned an underdog channel into an $8 billion dollar juggernaut as the golden standard for children’s programming.”

“The Orange Years chronicles the rise of Nickelodeon, with the actors, writers, and creators from all the golden age Nickelodeon shows that shaped your lives. It’s wild. It’s crazy. It changed the world.”

In a post on their IndieGoGo campaign for the film, which has been steadily updated for years at this point, directors Scott Barber & Adam Sweeney wrote: “It’s unbelievably relieving and rewarding to finally announce this release to the world, and your support means more to us than we could ever possibly express. So thank you for all you’ve done to encourage us and help tell this story.”

