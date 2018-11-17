Nickelodeon’s ‘Wonder Park’ Trailer Released

Earlier this week, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Animation released a new trailer for their upcoming collaboration, Wonder Park.

The new animated featured follows June, a young girl who rediscovers the fantastical world she created when she was younger. Wonderland is a theme park filled with thrill rides, charming talking animals, and the thing we’re most intrigued about: chimpanzombies!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the adorable trailer, it appears June discarded the park’s model when she got older, only to discover that it’s a real place that has been abandoned in the woods. She must team up with the animals to help bring the park back to its glory days.

The movie will come out next year, followed by a television series that will debut on Nickelodeon. This will be the network’s third time creating a show based on one of their films, previously creating the cinematic universes of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius and Barnyard.

The voice cast is led by newcomer Brianna Denski, in her first big role. The supporting roles are star-studded, featuring the vocal stylings of Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Ken Hudson Campbell, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis, John Oliver, Kath Soucie, David Cross, and Norbert Leo Butz.

According to Deadline, the film has gone through some trials and tribulations, losing its director, Dylan Brown, earlier this year due to “allegations of inappropriate and unwanted conduct.” However, this didn’t slow down production and the movie remains on track for its original release date.

Nickelodeon has been producing theatrical feature films since 1998, debuting their movie studio with Harriet the Spy, starring Michelle Trachtenberg in the titular role. They have since created many popular films, from classics like Good Burger and Snow Day to recent films like Monster Trucks and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Wonder Park isn’t the only upcoming Nickelodeon film to get excited about. The studio has announced a live-action Dora the Explorer film, which is being written by Nicholas Stoller, the co-writer of The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted.

’90s kids can also look forward to an Are You Afraid of the Dark? film and an untitled Rugrats movie that will be a mixture of live-action and CGI. There’s also another SpongeBob SquarePants movie in the works, which will surely inspire a whole new generation of memes.

Wonder Park is set to hit theaters March 15, 2019.