Nicolas Cage's Mandy Coming to VHS

Broke Horror Fan and Witter Entertainment today announced that Mandy, cult sensation from director Panos Cosmos and star Nicolas Cage, is getting an official release on VHS. Begining at noon ET on Friday, there will be limited quantities available, split between three different variants, including a standard edition with new art from Vasilis Zikos. Special editions of popular horror and genre films like Yoga Hosers and Satanic Panic often sell out in the first day of release, and sometimes even the standard editions will, depending on the size of the print run for the film. There are no specific numbers available yet.

The film was funded in part by Legion M, a fan-funded investment and production firm that has also had a hand in movies like Jay & Silent Bob Reboot and Memory: The Origins of Alien. Legion M is a great way to get some merch from small-budget cult hits that otherwise would be unlikely to have t-shirts, plushes, and other cool perks released officially.

The VHS release, of course, is equally rare. There are a number of small venues for VHS collectors to find movies made long after the format went largely out of fashion. It's rare to get films that aren't ultra-independent or nostalgic reissues on VHS, but as noted above, hardly unheard of when it comes to movies with a committed cult audience of fans.

You can see the official write-up of the VHS release, via Broke Horror Fan, below.

The 2018 horror favorite is directed by Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow). Nicolas Cage (Color Out of Space), Andrea Riseborough (Birdman), Linus Roache (The Chronicles of Riddick), Richard Brake (3 from Hell), and Bill Duke (Predator) star.

Mandy arrives on VHS in a black clamshell case with several limited edition variants, including artwork by Vasilis Zikos, artwork by Christopher Shy, and a special edition with a red VHS tape.

For optimal VHS viewing, the film has been cropped from its original aspect ratio to 4:3 full frame. It is officially licensed from RLJE Films and has been approved by producers SpectreVision.

The quiet life of devoted couple Red (Nicolas Cage) and Mandy (Andrea Riseborough) takes a dark and bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader (Linus Roache) seek to possess Mandy…body and soul. A shocking assault on the innocent pair leads to a spiraling, surreal, bloody rampage of all out, mind-altering vengeance.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.