Live-Action Legend of Zelda Movie Drops Official First Look at Link and Zelda (And It’s Incredible)

The Legend of Zelda is now in the works on a new live-action movie, and Nintendo has revealed the first look at Link and Zelda in action. Nintendo has sparked a whole new endeavor with their long running video game franchises following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. But rather than continue with a new slate of animated feature films as many fans had expected, Nintendo is going the live-action route as well. Putting their best foot forward with the franchise best suited to live-action, we’re about to find out whether or not it will work with The Legend of Zelda.

The Legend of Zelda’s new live-action movie has officially begun filming, and new leaks and footage have started to appear online from the film’s production. Thankfully, Nintendo has now revealed the first official look at the live-action Link and Zelda through the Nintendo Today app. Days after the film has starting filming, this new project is looking very real with Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Zelda and Link, respectively. Check out the new first look images below.

What to Know for Live-Action Legend of Zelda Movie

Courtesy of Nintendo

Courtesy of Nintendo

The new live-action The Legend of Zelda movie is currently scheduled for a release in theaters on May 7, 2027 (which is steadily becoming a very packed year in theaters given all the major franchises returning for new entries). The film will feature notable Nintendo icon Shigeru Miyamoto as producer alongside Avi Arad, who was behind the Venom films, Uncharted and more. It’s a joint project between Nintendo and Columbia Pictures, with a script from Jurassic World trilogy writer Derek Connolly. The film will be directed by Wes Ball, who was behind the successful Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes as well.

Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth are the first official members of The Legend of Zelda‘s live-action cast, and Miyamoto celebrated their addition to the film with the following message to fans earlier this year, “I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of ‘The Legend of Zelda,’ Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.” As for how it all looks, it’s tough to nail down exactly what this new film might be drawing its inspiration from.

What Will The Legend of Zelda Movie Be About?

Courtesy of Nintendo

The first look at this new take on Link and Zelda reveals familiar looks for both characters. Link has a dark green tunic as more seen in aesthetically darker releases like The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, but Zelda’s blue tunic more resembles her look seen in more recent releases like Breath of the Wild. Much like the video games themselves, it’s highly likely that this new live-action version of the character will be in their own story outside of everything that might have happened in the games.

While some of The Legend of Zelda releases have story ties to one another, each of them is still their own self-contained narrative that star different versions of Link and Zelda at the center of them. It’s the best route to go for a new film that’s going to introduce a new wide audience for these characters, and we’ll see how it all shakes out when it hits in 2027.

