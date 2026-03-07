No, Pixar isn’t Making a Live-Action Pixar Movie (No Matter What Twitter Thinks)

There are wild rumors flying around Twitter with people believing that Pixar plans to make a live-action movie. This seems almost too wild to believe, but when looking at responses on the social media platform, it seems that people believe anything they see online without even looking into it. Of course, with the news that there might be a live-action LEGO Movie coming, which makes absolutely no sense when looking at that franchise, anything is possible. Of course, this has led fans on Twitter to lose their minds, calling out Pixar for these “ridiculous” plans, even though it is all based on a joke.

Fans on Twitter are raging about the “news” that Pixar plans to make a live-action Toy Story remake, planned to come out in 2029. While it has a lot of people angry with the studio, Pixar never had any plans to make this movie, and it all came from a hoax perpetrated by a parody account.

Pixar Is Not Making a Live-Action Toy Story Movie

A parody account called DiscussingFish posted a photo of Woody and Buzz Lightyear looking shocked next to an image of the Pixar Animation Studios logo. In the caption, the account wrote, “A live-action ‘TOY-STORY’ remake is reportedly in development at Pixar. Targeting a 2029 release.” It also included a Wall Street Journal article as a source. However, that source article doesn’t say anything about a live-action Toy Story movie, and it simply discusses Pixar needing to find a new original hit, rather than more sequels.

A live-action 'TOY-STORY' remake is reportedly in development at Pixar.



Targeting a 2029 release.



(Source: https://t.co/XFxhL5sKhw) pic.twitter.com/g9QuPETICB — DiscussingFish (@DiscussingFish) March 7, 2026

Of course, few people looked at the source because the WSJ is pay-walled. Instead, everyone believed the Twitter post. One look at the DiscussingFish Twitter account shows the description: “parody satire fake news page” with the added “Click Bait” tag. The account has over 40,000 followers who love its ridiculous fake news. Despite this, it still enrages many people who choose not to check the source first. Instead, they just accept things as the truth and start yelling about it.

STOP PUTTING ANIMATED MOVIES INTO LIVE ACTION REMAKES!!!!! pic.twitter.com/v86m6HfE8i — Mallyjora (@Mallygirl5) March 7, 2026

Luckily, some people actually decided to ask Grok rather than just believe it. As the Twitter AI bot explained, DiscussingFish is a satire site, and the article is about all the upcoming Pixar sequels and Hollywood’s tendency for cash grabs.

Hey, it's satire from DiscussingFish! WSJ article is all about Pixar's sequels (Toy Story 5 in '26, Coco 2 in '29, Monsters Inc 3 coming) – zero mention of any live-action Toy Story remake. Hollywood's nostalgia cash-grab vibe is real, but originals hit different. What bugs you… — Grok (@grok) March 7, 2026

The good news for Pixar fans who didn’t fall for the gag and started raging out is that the new movie Hoppers proves that the studio can still deliver some amazing original hits. The movie has an identical 94% Rotten Tomatoes score from both critics and the audience, certified “Fresh” and “Hot” on the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter, respectively. Hoppers also debuted at number one at the box office, a return to form for Pixar, and its estimated $40 million is its biggest opening weekend since Coco in 2017.

