“The Most Shocking Moment I’ve Seen in a Pixar Movie”: Disney Fans Are Floored by 1 Death Scene in Hoppers

As early buzz started spreading for Hoppers ahead of its theatrical premiere this weekend, a common refrain was that it was one of the funniest Pixar movies yet. The studio has always had a knack for blending a sharp sense of humor with emotional storytelling, but Hoppers seemed poised to take things up a level. Dating back to the viral Elio post-credits scene featuring a lizard repeatedly hitting the lizard emoji on a smartphone, it was clear the Hoppers creative team was allowed to have fun and tap into the zanier side of the movie’s premise. Now that general viewers are getting a chance to see the film, there’s one moment in particular that stands out.

In the Hoppers discussion thread on the r/movies subreddit, the scene where Mabel accidentally squishes the Insect Queen to death has been a hot talking point. One user said it was “the most shocking moment I’ve seen in a Pixar movie,” while another said, “That was the biggest laugh I’ve ever heard from an audience for a Pixar movie.” Many were in agreement with that sentiment, noting they found it hilarious when Mabel wipes her paws on the wall, smearing the remains of the Insect Queen. Another user credited Disney for being “really brave” for allowing the death scene to happen.

Elsewhere in the thread, fans have noted how Hoppers delivers “the right amount of insanity” while still tapping into the strong emotional core that makes the best Pixar films great. Other crazy moments that have been celebrated include the robot of Mayor Jerry losing its face and the birds carrying a giant shark in an attempt to squish the human version of Jerry.

Hoppers Is a Breath of Fresh Air for Pixar

The Hoppers trailers made it clear that the movie marked something of a change of pace for Pixar — not necessarily in terms of art style or experimenting with high concepts, but more in the overall filmmaking approach. The creative team was given the freedom to push the envelope a bit, crafting something that maintains many of the classic Pixar staples while also feeling fresh. Nowhere does Hoppers carve out its own identity more than with its sense of humor, which at times leans on dark comedy to score a laugh or two. The discussion of “pond rules,” where animals nonchalantly accept they might be eaten alive, is a terrific example of this.

Mabel squishing the Insect Queen is an even bolder instance of Hoppers‘ twisted sense of humor. Using shock violence as a gag is something one would expect from Quentin Tarantino or the Coen brothers, not Pixar. Over the course of its history, Pixar has obviously been very willing to use its films to explore mature topics that resonate more with older viewers (Up, Toy Story 3), but viewers haven’t seen anything like Hoppers‘ hysterical death scene. It was such an unexpected moment, especially because Pixar got none other than Meryl Streep to voice the character. Rather than playing a key role, she has a glorified cameo.

What makes the squishing scene even better is that it isn’t included just for the sake of having a shocking death. The sequence informs the rest of the movie; once the surprise wears off, it’s clear accidentally killing the queen is Mabel’s low point as she laments her inability to protect the glade. The Insect Queen’s demise also paves the way for the perfectly casted Titus (the Insect Queen’s brat of a son) to become the main antagonist of the film. Dave Franco gives a gloriously unhinged, madcap performance as Titus, and his presence makes Hoppers an even better movie.

Hoppers earned some of the best reviews Pixar has seen in years and is projected to score a healthy opening weekend at the box office. After last summer’s Elio bombed, it would be nice if an original Pixar film became a bona fide hit — especially one as inventive as Hoppers, which quickly moves past the Avatar comparisons by creatively combining bonkers humor with a poignant narrative. If it proves to be successful, it could encourage Pixar to further embrace different tones and styles, which would certainly be welcome to see.

