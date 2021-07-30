No Sudden Move Trailer Released

✖

Warner Bros. and HBO Max have released the official trailer for No Sudden Move, the upcoming heist movie from Bill and Ted and Men in Black writer Ed Solomon with Ocean's Eleven and The Limey filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. The movie centers on a group of criminals for hire who find themselves set up to take the fall for something, and tracking down the people who hired them to find out why. It stars Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame), Benicio del Toro (Guardians of the Galaxy), David Harbour (Hellboy), Ray Liotta (Sin City: A Dame to Kill For), Jon Hamm (Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.), Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol), Kieran Culkin (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) and Amy Seimetz (Sweet Tooth).

The star-studded period piece is set to drop on HBO Max in July. It marks what is likely to be Soderbergh's most mainstream feature film since Magic Mike, as the filmmaker is somewhta famous for doing a big, crowd-pleasing movie and then reinvesting its profits into making indie films like Bubble, The Limey, and last year's Max original Let Them All Talk.

You can see the trailer below.

In spite of its '50s setting and the fact that everyone here seems to be ready to double-cross everyone else, you can certainly see some of that Ocean's chemistry, with a big cast who are all bouncing off each other well and a mystery that seems like it's going to have a hard right turn at some point. Remember, Solomon also wrote Now You See Me.

You can see the official synopsis for the movie below.

In 1955 Detroit, a group of small-time criminals are hired to steal emerging car technology. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them - and for what ultimate purpose - weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. From Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh and starring Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin and Amy Seimetz and Julia Fox.

No Sudden Move will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival before releasing in select theaters and on HBO Max on July 1.