7 Standalone Action Movies to Watch if You Love the Mission: Impossible Franchise

The Mission: Impossible franchise now has eight entries to its name, but that doesn’t mean standalone action movies can’t stack up to its action-packed thrills. Tom Cruise’s career-defining role as Ethan Hunt has seen the star take on unbelievable stunts to bring about the Mission: Impossible films’ unparalleled action set pieces, and fans love the exhilaration they induce. After watching all of the Mission: Impossible movies, audiences will likely be on the hunt for similar action movies that don’t belong to a franchise. From the 1950s to the 1990s to the 2010s, every era of movie-making has produced top-notch action and spy flicks. Thus, viewers have a lot to choose from when it comes to finding a new film to watch after Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

These seven standalone action movies are just what Mission: Impossible fans need.

1) Edge of Tomorrow

Tom Cruise, sci-fi, and action combine to perfection in 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow. The Doug Liman-directed film takes place during an alien invasion in Europe as Cruise’s Major William Cage is thrown into the fray without any combat experience. A recurring time loop grants Cage a new chance to defeat the aliens each time he dies, and with the help of Emily Blunt’s Sergeant Rita Vrataski and others, he must devise a winning plan. Edge of Tomorrow‘s unique premise wonderfully plays to Cruise’s strength as an action star. Fast-paced and full of exhilarating battle sequences, the movie stands out as one of the best action flicks of the 2010s.

2) Salt

Angelina Jolie has also proven to be a formidable action star, and she’s fantastic as the lead of 2010’s Salt. Directed by Phillip Noyce, the movie follows Evelyn Salt, a rogue CIA agent suspected of spying for Russia. A wild series of gunfights and chases ensues as Evelyn goes on the run, and several intriguing plot twists make Salt even more fun. Salt‘s impressive stunts and combat scenes are exactly what enjoyers of action movies are looking for. Moreover, Jolie’s performance brings the right amount of intensity and charisma to the main character. Mission: Impossible fans need to add Salt to their watchlist for when they’re craving an action-packed spy film. Funny enough, Cruise was originally slated to play the protagonist of Salt, but the role was re-worked as female spy portrayed by Jolie.

3) Inception

2010’s Inception is a masterful and mind-bending work of cinema. Christopher Nolan‘s sci-fi action film centers on Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dom Cobb, a spy who infiltrates the dreams of prominent figures to steal their secrets. Cobb and his associates face the daring task of implanting an idea into someone’s subconscious mind. Captivating from start to finish, Inception features top-notch visuals and exceptional performances from an all-star cast — which includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Marion Cotillard, Elliott Page, and Ken Watanabe. Nolan’s superb direction blends elements from heist thrillers, action blockbusters, and sci-fi epics to make one extraordinary movie that all Mission: Impossible fanatics should be drawn to.

4) True Lies

James Cameron’s 1994 film True Lies remains one of the legendary director’s most underrated titles. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the movie follows Harry Tasker, who lives a double life as a secret government agent and a tech salesman. While battling terrorists, Harry learns that his wife might be having an affair, triggering an outrageous series of events that will enthrall audiences. Although more comedy-driven than the Mission: Impossible movies, True Lies still succeeds in delivering incredible action set pieces and a compelling story. Mission: Impossible fans in search of a wildly entertaining thrill ride led by arguably the greatest action star in history need to check out True Lies.

5) Ronin

Robert De Niro shows off his skill in the action genre in 1998’s Ronin, helmed by John Frankenheimer. In the movie, Sam, a former special agent takes on a mission to steal a top-secret briefcase. Sam must decide who he can trust as he tracks down this highly-coveted package, leading to many betrayals and explosive fights. Ronin boasts a ton of gripping action scenes, numerous of which involve vehicles. Expertly filmed and choreographed, Ronin‘s heart-pounding chases and back-and-forth battles will please anyone who enjoys Mission: Impossible films. De Niro’s commanding lead performance and some good drama make Ronin a complete and worthwhile narrative.

6) Atomic Blonde

2017’s Atomic Blonde has the potential to become a first-rate action franchise, but that hasn’t come to fruition just yet. Charlize Theron stars in David Leitch’s movie, playing Lorraine Broughton — a MI6 agent tasked with tracking down a list of covert double agents within the organization in Berlin during the Cold War. Based on the graphic novel The Coldest City by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart, Atomic Blonde includes lots of exciting action sequences with riveting plot twists to back them up. Theron is flawless in her role, exuding the kind of magnetic presence a good spy thriller demands. In 2020, an Atomic Blonde sequel with Theron was announced, but development has stalled since.

7) North by Northwest

Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest is still among the best spy action movies ever made. Released in 1959, the film stars Cary Grant as Roger Thornhill, ad advertising executive falsely accused of being a government agent. Embroiled in a group of foreign spies’ plot to steal U.S. government secrets, Thornhill’s hair-raising adventure also involves a mysterious romance. Most audiences won’t look back to the 1950s for a spectacular action flick, but North by Northwest demands to be seen by all fans of the genre. It’s not as awe-inspiring as a modern Mission: Impossible movie, yet, North by Northwest‘s engaging story, narrative twists, and satisfying payoff greatly complement the film’s impressive fights and chases.