Nobody 2 Reveals First Look at Bob Odenkirk (And It’s Very Bloody)

Bob Odenkirk’s Hutch is back and looking more battered than ever in a first-look image from the upcoming Nobody 2. In the photo, the character seems to have just mowed through a legion of bad guys in a rough fight. With his face covered in blood, Hutch aims his gun at someone off-screen.

The Nobody 2 image was shared by Empire as part of their 2025 preview issue. Director Timo Tjahjanto spoke with the outlet, explaining how the sequel differentiates from its predecessor. “Now that [Hutch is] back at it in full throttle, how does his family react to this beast?” he said. “You’ll see a lot of the questions that fathers and husbands ask — ‘How do they react to this other side of me who’s constantly hustling and working for the family?’ It’s gonna be quite a journey.” Check out the image below:

Image credit: empire

The original Nobody released back in 2021, grossing $57.5 million worldwide against a $16 million production budget (it premiered as theaters were just starting to recover from the pandemic). In addition to the solid box office haul, the film earned positive reviews from critics, who praised Odenkirk’s transformation into an action star. Best known for his performances as Saul Goodman in TV dramas Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Odenkirk challenged himself by headlining Nobody, going so far as to do a majority of his own stunts.

Nobody 2 quickly moved forward, starting production over the summer. The film is currently scheduled to premiere in August 2025. Tjahjanto has surrounded Odenkirk with a star-studded supporting cast. Christopher Lloyd reprises his role as David Mansel, Hutch’s father. Joining the franchise are Colin Hanks as a “corrupt sheriff” and Sharon Stone as the main villain.

Nobody is one of the more entertaining John Wick clones to be released (probably because it was written by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad), delivering plenty of hard-hitting action and stunts to enthrall audiences. Based on the Nobody 2 image, it looks like the sequel will be offering up more of the same — perhaps even upping the ante a bit in typical sequel fashion. How successful the film is may depend on what it does outside of the bloody mayhem. John Wick spawned a massive franchise by diving deeper into creative world-building with each installment. Nobody 2 will ideally expand on the foundation established by the first movie.

Tjahjanto could prove to be the right director for that job. While the filmmaker started his career working in the horror genre, he’s since established himself in the action genre. His The Big 4 and The Shadow Strays were both well-received, with critics highlighting his ability to stage creative set pieces without skimping on narrative. It’s easy to see why he was picked to helm Nobody 2, and hopefully he delivers another inventive action film that paves the way for Hutch to kill even more people standing in his way.