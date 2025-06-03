Nobody Gets a New 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition In Time For The Sequel

Nobody, the 2021 film starring Bob Odenkirk, was a surprise hit that managed to leverage the elements that also made the John Wick series a success. As you will see below, there’s a very good reason why it was able to achieve this. But first, you should know that a new Limited Edition 4K Steelbook Edition of the film is now available to pre-order here at Universal Studio’s GRUV site for $29.99 (use the code SIGNUP20 at checkout for 20% off). It should also arrive here on Amazon in the near future. The Blu-ray set for release on July 29th, which will give you plenty of time to watch it before Nobody 2 hits theaters on August 15th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, you may have noticed that the tone and style of Nobody is similar to John Wick – though it shouldn’t be considered a ripoff. Derek Kolstad wrote the film (and the upcoming sequel) and is also the creator and primary screenwriter for the John Wick franchise. Didn’t know that? Well, there’s more. David Leitch was a producer co-director on the original John Wick film before becoming a producer on Nobody. With that in mind, it would be more understandable to think of Nobody like a spinoff of the John Wick franchise, which means that fans are in for a very entertaining summer with Nobody 2 and Ballerina set to hit theaters.

Note that this Nobody 4K Blu-ray isn’t the first Steelbook edition to be released for the film, though the others have been sold out for ages. As a limited edition, this version will eventually follow suit, so grab one here while you can. Bonus features will include the following:

ENGLISH DOLBY ATMOS TRACK

Feature Audio Commentary with Actor/Producer Bob Odenkirk and Director Ilya Naishuller

Breaking Down The Action – Featurette

Just A Nobody – Featurette

Hutch hits Hard

Deleted Scenes

Synopsis: “Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away.

The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov, Amazon’s McMafia)—and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.”