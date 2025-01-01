Nosferatu Extended Cut Confirmed by Robert Eggers (Including Footage Only Seen in Trailer)

Fans will be able to sink their teeth into an extended cut of Nosferatu when the gothic horror hits Blu-ray and DVD. At 2 hours and 13 minutes long, director Robert Eggers’ remake of the 1922 silent film of the same name is the filmmaker’s second-longest film (behind 2022’s The Northman at 2 hours and 17 minutes), but considerably longer than 2015’s The Witch (1 hour 32 minutes) and 2019’s The Lighthouse (1 hour 49 minutes).

The Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp-fronted vampire film has been playing in theaters for just six days, but Eggers is already teasing an extended version of his passion project that has been in the works since 2015.

“It’s one of those annoying things for film dorks because it’s not in the movie,” Eggers, breaking down the trailer for Esquire UK, explained of a back shot of Skarsgård’s Count Orlok. “It’s a really cool shot, really liked the shot, but where it was intended, it was ruining some tension to know that [Orlok] was around.”

“We needed to keep him more mysterious,” Eggers added. “But if you would wish to purchase the Blu-ray, it is in the extended version of the film.”

A runtime for the Nosferatu extended cut is TBA, but the official Blu-ray art, below, reveals both the theatrical and extended versions will be included when the film eventually debuts on disc from Focus Features and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Rather than wait for the extended edition, here’s how the above scene unfolds in Eggers’ script:

Nosferatu Deleted Scene

ELLEN walks to the window…



She slings it open…



Wind blows.



She slowly raises her arms, beckoning, like a sorceress…



SHE SPEAKS TO ORLOK WITHOUT OPENING HER MOUTH.



ELLEN (V.O.)

(whispered)

I bid you, come to me.



INT. GRÜNEWALKD MANOR. CHAPEL — SAME MOMENT



ORLOK STOPS WALKING. HE TURNS HIS HEAD. HE HEARS ELLEN.



ORLOK (V.O.)

Ol niis.

Nosferatu, written and directed by Eggers, is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Bill Skarsgård (the IT films) stars as Count Orlok/Nosferatu, Lily-Rose Depp (Silent Night) as Ellen Hutter, Nicholas Hoult (Superman) as Thomas Hutter, Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as Anna, Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter) as Friedrich Harding, and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Prof. Albin Eberhart Von Franz. Nosferatu is now playing only in theaters.