Nosferatu Streaming Date Revealed (and It’s Shockingly Soon)

The gothic horror flic Nosferatu has a streaming home on Peacock, and its streaming date is coming up pretty soon. Filmmaker Robert Eggers brings Nosferatu to life with a star-studded cast that includes Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe. If you happened to miss the award-nominated Nosferatu during its theatrical run, the next best thing is catching it in the comfort of your home on a streaming service. Peacock subscribers get access to blockbuster movies from Universal, Blumhouse, Focus Features, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation, with Nosferatu falling under the Focus Features umbrella. Starting next week, Nosferatu will be available to stream on Peacock.

Peacock announced that it will exclusively stream Nosferatu beginning February 21st, which is next Friday. In addition to streaming Nosferatu, Peacock subscribers also have access to Nosferatu: An Inside Look for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, with insight from the cast and some of the Academy Award-nominated creatives.

Nosferatu is nominated for five BAFTA Awards and four Academy Awards. Academy Award nominations include Best Cinematography (Jarin Blaschke), Best Costume Design (Linda Muir), Best Makeup and Hairstyling (David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton), and Best Production Design (Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová).

Other vampire films currently available on Peacock include 1979’s Nosferatu the Vampire, Dan Curtis’ Dracula, Dracula’s Widow, Count Dracula’s Greatest Love, Carmilla, The Carmilla Movie, Stake Land, Stake Land II, and The Reflecting Skin.

Robert Eggers is following up Nosferatu with Werwulf, and as the name suggests, it’s a werewolf project sticking to the horror and otherworldly themes Eggers has become known for. Werwulf has been slotted for a 2026 release on Christmas Day, which is the same day Nosferatu made its way to theaters and shot to second place at the box office. Early reports state Werwulf will be set in 13th century England and be made in color instead of black-and-white.

Eggers revealed how the final scene in Nosferatu between Count Orlok and Ellen Hutter was originally different from what made the final cut. When asked about the protagonists’ embrace at the end and whether it turned out to be a good conclusion to the story, Eggers said that this had always been the plan.

“Even as I was struggling to figure out the blocking of Orlok’s demise, that final shot was always going to be the final shot,” Eggers told Variety. “It’s nice to have our own version of the ‘Death and the Maiden’ motif. I think it looks pretty nice.”