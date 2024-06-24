Nosferatu Teaser Trailer Offers First Glimpse of Bill Skarsgård as Iconic Vampire

Hollywood's historic vampire returns to the big screen for the first time in over a century. Back in 2015, The Witch director Robert Eggers was announced to be developing a remake of Nosferatu (1922), a silent German Expressionist vampire film. While Nosferatu was originally intended to be Eggers's second feature film, it stalled significantly during the development process, leading Eggers to make both The Lighthouse and The Northman in the meantime. Momentum ramped back up in 2022, as Bill Skarsgård joined the cast as the titular bloodsucker. The subsequent months saw Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Nicholas Hoult round out the ensemble.

Nosferatu shot for three months, from February to May 2023, and set its sights on a Christmas 2024 release date. Six months before it hits theaters, Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for the sinister picture.

Nosferatu Debuts First Trailer

(Photo: Bill Skarsgård in Nosferatu - Focus Features)

Does evil come from within us, or from beyond?

Focus Features has revealed the first trailer for Nosferatu. The fresh footage opens with Lily-Rose Depp's Ellen Hutter talking to Willem Dafoe's Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz in a state of shock, posing the aforementioned question about evil. The immersive gothic style continues in the subsequent seconds as flashes of Nicholas Hoult's Thomas Hutter and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Friedrich Harding hit the screen.

Just about every member of the ensemble then warns that "he is coming" without specifying who this imminent evil is, until Dafoe's Von Franz reveals that the one they are warning about is a vampire. The trailer culminates with the first glimpse of that very vampire, Bill Skarsgård's Court Orlok, otherwise known as Nosferatu.

You can watch the full trailer below...

This particular trailer has been a long time coming to the public. Crowds at CinemaCon in April were the first to see what Nosferatu would look like, and audiences this past weekend that saw The Bikeriders in theaters had the footage attached to their screens.

"It's a scary film. It's a horror movie. It's a Gothic horror movie," Eggers said in November 2023. "And I do think that there hasn't been an old-school Gothic movie that's actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case."

Nosferatu hits theaters on December 25th.