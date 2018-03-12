Anya Taylor-Joy Offers Update on ‘Nosferatu’ Remake

Is Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake still in the works?

Last summer, it was revealed that Eggers, director of The Witch, was looking to make a new Nosferatu movie with Anya Taylor-Joy in negotiations to star. (The two had previously worked together on The Witch.) Since that announcement however, news about the project has been very scarce, leaving many to wonder if it had fallen through.

According to Taylor-Joy, who stars in the newly-released Thoroughbreds, the movie is still something that both she and Eggers plan to do, but it’s not exactly a priority. The actress recently filmed M. Night Shyamalan’s Split sequel, Glass, and is preparing for reshoots on Fox’s Marvel movie, New Mutants, while Eggers is currently working on another feature.

“Right now, Rpbert is making The Lighthouse, which I could not be more proud of and more excited for, and I’m going to go and visit the sit,” Taylor-Joy told EW. “He’s such a brilliant man – other than being a wonderful human being, he’s such a brilliant director. So, hopefully, we will get a chance to make that together, yeah.”

Of course by “that,” Taylor-Joy is referring to the Nosferatu remake. The original, silent Nosferatu film was released in 1922, from director F.W. Murnau. It starred Max Schreck as Count Orlok and was loosely based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Werner Herzog remade the film in 1979, with Kluas Kinski portraying Count Dracula.

Eggers’ new film The Lighthouse is officially in the pre-production stages, with Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson attached to star. Expected to be released sometime in 2019, the movie tells the story of an aging lighthouse keeper in 20th century Maine.

Taylor-Joy is no stranger to the horror genre. After bursting onto the scene with The Witch in 2015, the actress starred in thrillers Split and Morgan. Taylor-Joy’s latest horror film, Secret of the Marrowbone, is set to hit theaters on April 13.

