5 Obscure Star Wars Characters You Won’t See Again Anytime Soon

With 2026’s The Mandalorian & The Grogu allegedly set to feature Jeremy Allen White voicing the character Rotta the Hutt as well as a primary antagonist in the form of Star Wars: The Clone Wars character Embo, it’s clear no character from all Lucasfilm properties is off-limits for modern Star Wars media. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew featured a cameo from a species from Captain EO, after all, while Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Ahsoka have turned to obscure Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels lore to fill out their respective plotlines. Even though it seems like it’s “all hands on deck” when it comes to Star Wars characters, that doesn’t mean every toy in this galactic playbox is bound to get utilized. In particular, five more obscure Star Wars characters have been absent from modern Star Wars media and that doesn’t look to change anytime soon.

Even if the little Hutt once known as “Stinky” is set to become a summer blockbuster star, don’t expect these five Star Wars characters to suddenly crop up in a new Disney+ show or theatrical film.

Jann Tosh

That period between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was a weird one for Star Wars media. One of the few projects to emerge in this period was the C-3PO and R2-D2 cartoon Star Wars: Droids. A prominent original character that factored into this show was Jann Tosh, who briefly owned the show’s primary droid characters. Though pushed heavily in the Droids toy line back in the day, Jann Tosh has fallen into obscurity in recent decades. Given the dearth of Droids mythology exploited in modern Star Wars media, don’t expect to read a headline that Jacob Elordi is playing live-action Jann Tosh anytime soon.

Itchy

Anything related to The Star Wars Holiday Special has a toxic reputation. However, facets of this production (like Life Day) have been referenced in modern Star Wars projects like The Mandalorian. Additionally, two of Chewbacca’s relatives from this special (wife Malla and son Itchy) have been made canon in post-2012 Star Wars media. Unfortunately, Chewbacca’s hideous-looking father Itchy has not received the same treatment. If Itchy hasn’t been made canon by now, there’s no way he’s showing up in official Star Wars programming.

Noa Briqualon

The one and only Wilford Brimley entered Star Wars mythology with the 1985 TV movie Ewoks: The Battle for Endor. Here, he played Noa Briqualon, an initially cantankerous fellow who gradually embraces the feature’s adolescent and Ewok protagonists. Though a smattering of intergalactic critters from the two Ewok TV movies have made their way into canon Star Wars material, more pressing plot points and human characters have not. That and Brimley’s passing (who else could play this character?) make it impossible to imagine anyone at Lucasfilm is scrambling to bring in Noa Briqualon to modern Star Wars projects.

Gormaanda

Among the many interminable vignettes in The Star Wars Holiday Special is a cooking show segment hosted by four-armed alien cooking master Gormaanda, played by Harvey Korman. This oddball master of the culinary arts spends most of her screentime instructing viewers like Mala to “whip and stir” as she “comically” messes up a pristine dish. In the mid-2010s, Gormaanda was referenced on the fringes of new Star Wars canon. However, that doesn’t mean viewers should be looking out for her in The Mandalorian & Grogu. None of Korman’s other Holiday Special characters, as well as further figures shown in the special’s vignettes, have manifested in live-action Star Wars properties. Gormaanda will not, in other words, be “whipping and stirring” up mayhem in theaters anytime soon.

Aurra Sing

A cult fan-favorite bounty hunter with an undeniably striking look, Aurra Sing has had her small but loyal fanbase for years, especially after her cameo appearance in The Phantom Menace. Though far from a household name, the ubiquity of bounty hunter characters like Cad Bane and Embo in modern Star Wars media should make it a no-brainer to bring her back for projects like The Mandalorian & Grogu. Unfortunately, 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story had Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian off-handedly mention Woody Harrelson’s Tobias Beckett as the one that killed Aurra Sing. Beyond delivering the bizarre sight of seeing Glover say the words “Aurra Sing,” this moment confirmed this bounty hunter won’t get a chance to further expand her fanbase by appearing in new Star Wars media. Aurra Sing is dead, long live Aurra Sing.