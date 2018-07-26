‘Ocean’s 8’ Home Video Release Date, Features Revealed

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have released the official details surrounding Ocean’s 8‘s DVD and Blu-ray release later this year.

The film — which takes place in the world of Ocean’s Eleven and its sequels, but centers on Danny Ocean’s sister putting together a similar high-stakes score — will be available on September 11 on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD Combo Pack. Fans can get it early on digital-only platforms on August 21.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sandra Bullock stars in the film, which teams her up with Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter.

The Hunger Games filmmaker Gary Ross directed Ocean’s 8 from a screenplay he co-wrote with Olivia Milch. Steven Soderbergh and Susan Ekins produced the film. Michael Tadross, Diana Alvarez, Jesse Ehrman and Bruce Berman served as executive producers, with Milch co-producing.

The film managed to reboot and revive the Ocean’s franchise, riding the post-Wonder Woman wave of enthusiasm for female-driven adventure franchises and mostly avoiding the toxic fan responses that have plagued films like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Ghostbusters.

You can check out the official synopsis and a breakdown of some of the bonus features below.

Five years, eight months, 12 days…and counting. That’s how long Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock)—just released from prison—has been concocting the greatest heist of her storied career.

She knows what it’s going to take—a team of the best in their field, starting with her former partner-in-crime Lou (Cate Blanchett). Together, they recruit a crew of specialists: jeweler Amita (Mindy Kaling), street con Constance (Awkwafina), expert fence Tammy (Sarah Paulson), hacker Nine Ball (Rihanna) and fashion designer Rose Weil (Helena Bonham Carter).

The target is $150 million in diamonds—diamonds that will adorn the neck of world-famous actress Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway), who will be center stage at the event of the year, the Met Gala. Their plan appears rock solid, but it will need to be flawless if the team is to get in and get away—all in plain sight.

BLU-RAY AND DVD ELEMENTS

Ocean’s 8 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD Special Edition contain the following special features:

A Heist in Heels

Ocean’s Team 3.0

Reimagining the Met Gala

Deleted Scenes

DIGITAL DISTRIBUTION ELEMENTS

On August 21, Ocean’s 8 will be available to own in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNow, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. On September 11, “Ocean’s 8” will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.