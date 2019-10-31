The Official Harry Potter Knitting Pattern Book is Available to Pre-Order

Harry Potter fans have an endless array of scarves, sweaters, robes, socks, and plush toys to choose from, but if you have some skills with knitting, the new book Harry Potter: Knitting Magic is going to be a treasure trove. It’s the first official Harry Potter knitting book ever published (there have been several unofficial ones), and writer Tanis Gray has packed in 25 projects that were pulled directly from the films. The official description reads:

“Channel the magic of the Harry Potter films from the screen to your needles with the ultimate knitter’s guide to the Wizarding World. Featuring over 25 magical knits pictured in gorgeous full-color photography, this book includes patterns for clothing, home projects, and keepsakes pulled straight from the movies—and even includes a few iconic costume pieces as seen on-screen. With yarn suggestions based on the true colors used in the films, projects range from simple patterns like the Hogwarts house scarves to more complex projects like Mrs. Weasley’s Christmas sweaters. A true fan must-have, this book also includes fun facts, original costume sketches, film stills, and other behind-the-scenes treasures.”

At the time of writing, Harry Potter: Knitting Magic is available to pre-order on Amazon for $26.99 (10% off) with shipping slated for January 28th. Note that you won’t be charged until the book ships and you’ll automatically get any additional discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. The Amazon product page also contains additional images of the knitting projects featured in the book – this includes the Hogwarts scarves, a Hogwarts cardigan, and some adorable plush.

With the release date a few months off, you might want to use this time to dig through some YouTube knitting tutorials. Needless to say, the book and the knitting materials will be a lot cheaper than buying all of this stuff ready-made on Etsy.

