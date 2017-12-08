‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ Set to Air on ABC After Being Pulled From Theaters

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure may have gotten pulled from theaters, but fans of the adorable snowman will soon be able to see his new movie from the comfort of their living rooms.

Theater-goers caused quite a stir over Thanksgiving weekend as Coco, Pixar’s latest animated feature, was not accompanied by a new Pixar short. Instead, the 22-minute Frozen movie played to start the show, and many audience members were confused, thinking they were in the wrong movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After recently announcing that Olaf was being pulled from Coco‘s theatrical run, Disney is bringing the cartoon to the small screen. During the various Christmas marathons and holiday festivities, Disney-owned ABC will air Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.

Despite just ending its theatrical run, the animated Frozen spinoff will debut next Thursday, December 14 at 8pm on ABC.

The short fits right in with the theme of the holidays, following Olaf (Josh Gad) on his quest to bring back Christmas traditions. Reuniting the original cast, including Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure introduces new original songs to the world of Frozen.

Disney’s Prep & Landing will follow Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, airing at 8:30.