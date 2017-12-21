‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ Celebrates Digital Release With New Featurette And Easter Eggs Video

Turns out you don’t even have to wait until Christmas to get an amazing gift from Frozen‘s resident magical Snowman Olaf.

Disney fans can now find the new Frozen animated short Olaf’s Frozen Adventure on digital services, including Disney‘s Movies Anywhere service. To celebrate the release (which originally aired in front of Coco), Disney released two new videos. The first is an interview featurette with the cast, and the second is a trip through all the short’s various Easter Eggs, which there are more than a few.

Those interviews include Olaf actor Josh Gad, who gives his take on why Olaf has become such a popular Disney fixture.

“I think what makes Olaf such a beloved character, he’s pure innocence,” Gad said. “He has this wonderment to him, this naivete. ‘Oh how cool!’, things that we take for granted like traditions he sees in a completely different way.”

That’s a big part of the short film’s charm, and it’s as delightful as you’d expect. Still, fans who purchase the digital version will get a few bonuses in the form of six classic Disney Holiday Shorts, which you can find below.

THE HOCKEY CHAMP – Donald Duck shows his nephews the moves that won him his hockey trophy, but the boys have a few moves of their own.

WINTER – Silly Symphony – In this musical short – the last of the ‘Silly Symphony’ series – see wintertime from the point of view of our favorite woodland creatures.

THE ART OF SKIING – The first cartoon to use the now-famous Goofy holler, this short features Goofy learning how to ski at the Sugar Bowl Ski Resort.

PLUTO’S CHRISTMAS TREE – While picking out their Christmas tree, Mickey and Pluto chop down the perfect one, unaware that they’re bringing home Chip and Dale along for the ride.

ONCE UPON A WINTERTIME – While courting Jenny, Joe tries to show off on the ice, but events soon turn to a timely rescue in this musical December Valentine.

POLAR TRAPPERS – The first cartoon to feature Donald and Goofy without Mickey; The duo are animal trappers in the South Pole with very different (and hilariously unsuccessful) approaches.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure is available now, and you can watch the new featurette’s in the clips above.