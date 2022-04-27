Olivia Wilde Served With Legal Documents From Jason Sudeikis in the Middle of Her CinemaCon Presentation

Don’t Worry Darling director and star Olivia Wilde was served with legal documents from her former fiance Jason Sudeikis during her presentation at CinemaCon. The events took place Tuesday night in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum, where Wilde was presenting the trailer for her New Line Cinema film Don’t Worry Darling. According to Deadline, the contents of a manila envelope were originally believed to be an unsolicited movie script. However, the documents marked personal and confidential were actually custody papers being served from Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. Wilde and Sudeikis were engaged for seven years and have two children together. They never married and have been separated since 2020.

Wilde was interrupted by an anonymous individual, who slid the manila envelope across the stage to her and then left. After replying, “This is for me?” Wilde opened the envelope, read its contents, and continued with her presentation. The odd event raises questions regarding security measures being implemented at CinemaCon, since everyone in attendance had to purchase a badge in order to enter. Deadline reports CinemaCon representatives were unaware of how the person gained access, or who they were.

PEOPLE reported on the couple’s separation back in November 2020. “The split happened at the beginning of the year,” the magazine’s source said of the situation. “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

“I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want,” Wilde told the CinemaCon crowd while describing Don’t Worry Darling. “Not just material, tangible things… like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars. But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful.”

“What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what’s right?” she asked. “Are you willing to dismantle the system that’s designed to serve you?”

The synopsis for Don’t Worry Darling describes the film as a “psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife whose reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing truth underneath.” Directed by Olivia Wilde, the movie stars Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Sydney Chandler, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, Douglas Smith, Kiki Layne, Nick Kroll, and Dakota Johnson. It arrives in theaters on September 23rd.

Photo credit David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images