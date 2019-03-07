‘Once Upon a Time’s Dania Ramirez Cast in ‘Jumanji’ Sequel

2019 is going to be a year full of sequels and one of the last on the docket is the untitled follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. An exciting group of actors will be joining the previous film’s cast and the list continues to grow.

The latest name to join the project is Dania Ramirez, who is best known for playing Callisto in X-Men: The Last Stand and Jacinda Vidrio/Cinderella on Once Upon a Time. According to Deadline, the actress will be joining Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas.

Ramirez is not the only newcomer Jumanji fans have to look forward to. The cast will also include Awkwafina, who rose to stardom last year with Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. It was also announced at the beginning of the year that Danny DeVito of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Batman Returns fame was signed up to play a part in the film. DeVito is not the only veteran Danny to join the cast. Danny Glover, the actor best known for playing Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon films, is also joining the project.

“From Awkwafina to Danny DeVito to now one of my action heroes, Danny Glover — its been awesome having so many actors and OG legends raise their hands wanting to come and play in our Jumanji universe,” franchise star Dwayne Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. “‘Who turns into who?’ will always be the fun magic sauce for our audience.”

After an incredible successful turn at the box office, it was only a matter of time before Sony pushed another Jumanji sequel into production. Nearly breaking the $1 billion mark, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ended up grossing $962 million worldwide ($404 million domestic) against its reported $90 million budget.

The new film will be directed by Jake Kasdan, who also helmed the previous movie and comedies such as Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and Orange County. Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg are returning to write the film. Rosenberg has plenty of impressive writing credits, including Con Air, High Fidelity, and Venom. Pinkner also wrote for Venom, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and various television shows, including Lost and Fringe.

In addition to joining the Jumanji sequel, Ramirez was most recently seen in Tell Me a Story, the CBS All Access psychological thriller series that reimagines classic fairy tales.

The latest installment of the Jumanji franchise is scheduled for release on December 13th, 2019.

