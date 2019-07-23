Luke Perry’s Son Shares Touching Tribute to His Late Father With Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Billboard

Riverdale and 90210 star Luke Perry passed away earlier this year, but his impact is continuing to be felt on his family, friends, and fans. On Monday, Perry’s son Jack took to Instagram to pay tribute to his father, and to his final posthumous role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. In a video, which you can check out below, Jack can be seen climbing on top of a billboard featuring his dad’s character.

“Big premiere tonight.” Perry writes in the caption. “He deserved this, and I’m very proud of it. A stud in life, and forever after. The best of the best. Love you forever.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perry passed away at the age of 52 in March of this year, after he had suffered a massive stroke in the days prior. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which he will play Scott Lancer, is the actor’s final onscreen role.

“[Luke] brings a very vivid character who is charismatic, and he brings heart to whatever he does.” producer David Heyman told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “I think that it will be a pleasure for those fans of Luke to see.”

“Luke went in and won that part and deserved that part and owned that part, so it’s really special that was a bucket list that he was able to work with Quentin,” producer Shannon McIntosh added. “His performance is amazing and he will be remembered as we release this movie, and his family will celebrate his performance with us.”

This is just the latest tribute to Perry that has recently popped up, after news that Riverdale’s fourth season will open with a tribute episode to the actor. During the show’s panel at last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that his 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty will guest-star in the episode

“[Her presence on the series] is something that Luke wanted to happen since season one,” Riverdale executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently revealed. “They were such good friends, and when we were putting together this tribute episode, we wanted to make it as special as possible, and so we asked Shannen to do a pivotal, super-emotional role. She read the script and immediately said ‘yes.’ It’s very impactful.”

“His legacy is gonna live on in the lives around him, that he worked with, you know?” KJ Apa, who starred as Perry’s onscreen son, said in a previous interview. “I’m never gonna forget him and I think it’s still very fresh and we’re all still dealing with it… We’re definitely gonna obviously have to address it at some point.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters this Friday.