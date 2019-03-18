Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ First Poster Released

Quentin Tarantino’s return to the big screen is arriving later this year, in the form of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the acclaimed director’s take on the infamous Manson Family Murders in 1969. While the subject matter feels very different from the type of movies Tarantino has taken on in the past, he’ll surely put his trademark spin on it, and fans are looking forward to seeing exactly how he does that. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too much longer to get our first glimpse of the action, as the trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is on the way this week, and Sony is preparing us for the footage with the film’s first poster.

Star Leonardo DiCaprio shared the poster on Twitter early Monday morning. It features his character, actor Rick Dalton, standing in front of the Hollywood Hills. Beside him is Brad Pitt‘s Cliff Booth, Rick’s longtime stunt double.

DiCaprio posted the image with the caption, “Hollywood. 1969.” Additionally, he used the hashtag containing the film’s title, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Take a look!

The trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood arriving this week should come as no surprise, as Friday marks the release of the first truly big R-rated film of the year, Jordan Peele’s Us. With a July release date planned for Tarantino’s ninth outing, this will give the marketing team more than enough time for a substantial push, especially given the draw of the director’s name.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood features arguably Tarantino’s most impressive cast to-date. Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie lead the ensemble. The trio is joined by Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis. Lena Dunham, and Bruce Dern. The film also features a performance from Luke Perry, the beloved TV actor who recently passed away.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on July 26th.