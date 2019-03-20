Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Trailer Released

The first look at Quentin Tarantino‘s next film has finally arrived! After revealing the first poster for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday morning, Sony Pictures released the debut trailer for the upcoming Tarantino vehicle, which arrives in theaters this summer. The footage in the trailer marks the first time fans have seen anything from Tarantino since The Hateful Eight was released into theaters back in 2015. The release of this film has certainly been a date that fans of Tarantino’s have had marked on their calendar’s for quite a while, and this trailer means we are just one step closer to opening night.

You can watch the full trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in the video above!

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood centers around the horrifying Manson Family Murders that took place in Los Angeles in 1969. Judging by the mixture of both real-life and fictional characters in the movie, it’s likely that Tarantino will take creative liberties with the actual events that took place, much like he did in Inglorious Basterds in 2009. That film featured an alternate version of history in which a group of American soldiers succeeded in killing Hitler.

Tarantino has rounded up his most impressive on-screen ensemble to-date with Once Upon a Time, reuniting with Django Unchained star Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Inglorious Basterds‘ Brad Pitt. This will mark the second time Tarantino has worked with each of the two A-listers, though they have never been in a film together. Suicide Squad‘s Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate in the film, the actress who was one of the real victims of the Manson Family.

The trio is joined by Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, and the late Luke Perry.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to hit theaters on July 26th.