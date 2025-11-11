Follow-Up To 90% Rated MCU Release Finally Gets An Exciting Update After 3 Years Of Silence

The last few years have seen Marvel put out a staggering number of releases, with the MCU growing at an exponential rate. The core problem, though, is that this has meant there are often several years between a character’s debut and their return. Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, for example, released in 2021 – with the actor only returning to the MCU in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday. Shang-Chi is one of the most dramatic examples, but he’s far from the only one.

Composer and director Michael Giacchino has just offered an exciting update about the sequel to his 2023 MCU TV special, Werewolf by Night. Speaking at a panel at Deadline’s Sound & Screen: Film (per Deadline), he revealed his next project will involve directing this much-anticipated sequel. “If you haven’t seen it, watch it. It’s on Disney+ if you still have that,” he quipped, referring to Disney+ boycotts after Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.

Werewolf by Night was One of Marvel’s Best Phase 4 Releases

Giacchino’s first Werewolf by Night TV special was one of the best releases in the MCU Phase 4 (signified by its 90% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes). The legendary composer demonstrated phenomenal skill, creating an unusual special presentation that dared to step away from the standard MCU formats and formulas. It was even originally released in black and white, a homage to classic supernatural horror movies. Werewolf by Night starred Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, the titular werewolf, and Laura Donnelly as monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone.

The end of Werewolf by Night saw Elsa claim the mystical power of the Bloodstone, setting her up as a force to be reckoned with in the MCU’s still-developing supernatural side. There were hints that Jack Russell retains a degree of control over his beast form, meaning he too could become a major heroic figure as the story continues. Meanwhile, the show also introduced viewers to the monstrous Man-Thing, a being whose presence has been teased in the MCU for years. It will be thrilling to see these stories continue at last.

There’s been almost complete radio silence about this sequel until this comment. Speaking in April, Giacchino confirmed he’s keen to return to Werewolf by Night, but explained that he felt Marvel was waiting for the industry to settle down into its new normal. Marvel and Disney have pivoted away from their previous strategy, reducing the number of releases each year for fear of brand dilution, but it seems the Werewolf by Night sequel has finally found its place. That news is sure to delight the special presentation’s fandom.

