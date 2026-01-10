One of DreamWorks’ Best Franchises Just Found a New Streaming Home

Ever since Antz in 1998, DreamWorks Animation has become a major player in animated films, and one of the studio’s biggest franchises just soared to a new streaming home. The animation studio has rivaled giants like Disney and Pixar with instant classics and blockbuster hits like Shrek, Madagascar, and Kung Fu Panda, all of which have launched major franchises that are continuing to grow today. As the studio looks to grow in 2026 and beyond with movies like Forgotten Island and Shrek 5, fans can now stream one of DreamWorks’ best franchises all in one place.

January 1st brought the arrival of How to Train Your Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World to Peacock. The rare trilogy of critically praised films, about a young, misfit Viking named Hiccup who befriends a rare dragon named Toothless, completed the franchise on the NBCUniversal streamer, with the 2025 live-action How to Train Your Dragon also streaming on the platform.

DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon Franchise Keeps Soaring

Nobody could have predicted just how successful the How to Train Your Dragon franchise would be. Debuting in 2010 amid a strong slate of animated movies that included Pixar’s Toy Story 3, Disney’s Tangled, and Illumination’s breakout success Despicable Me, How to Train Your Dragon went on to launch not just one of DreamWorks’ highest-grossing franchises to date but also the studio’s highest-rated franchise.

Across four movies, the How to Train Your Dragon franchise has been consistently praised for its storytelling, animation, and emotional depth, with every movie in the film series earning “Certified Fresh” distinctions on Rotten Tomatoes and the lowest audience rating coming in at an impressively high 87% for the third film. An epic fantasy that appeals to all ages and doesn’t lower quality in later installments, the franchise balances its nonstop action and adventure with the emotionally resonant story of friendship between Hiccup and Toothless and brings the story to life with stunning visuals and an incredibly immersive Viking world.

Thankfully, How to Train Your Dragon isn’t done soaring just yet. Following the record-breaking success of 2025’s live-action remake, which became the highest-grossing film in the franchise and one of the top-grossing movies of 2025, DreamWorks is doubling down on the live-action format, with a live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2 set to soar to theaters on June 11, 2027.

What’s New on Peacock?

The animated How to Train Your Dragon trilogy is one of several new titles freshly streaming on Peacock. The three films joined the platform’s streaming catalog on January 1st amid a wave of arrivals that also included fellow DreamWorks title Shark Tale, Universal’s Abominable, and the ‘80s animated film All Dogs Go to Heaven. The rush of titles also brought other movies like 17 Again, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and The Maze Runner.

