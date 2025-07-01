7 Dreamworks Movies Perfect For a Live-Action Remake After How to Train Your Dragon

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon has become a quick success story for Dreamworks Animation, so other movies could soon get this treatment, too. 2010’s original How to Train Your Dragon received acclaim thanks to its animation, writing, and performances, and the new live-action remake, following in the footsteps of Disney movies such as The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, Lilo & Stitch, and more, seems to be heading in the same direction. Similarly to Disney, Dreamworks has a large back catalog of projects that could soon get a live-action makeover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Train Your Dragon 2’s own live-action remake has already been confirmed by Universal, Dreamworks’ parent company, scheduled to release on June 11, 2027. This could be the first in a long line of live-action reboots for Dreamworks’ movies, which date back 1998’s Antz and The Prince of Egypt. While the likes of Shrek, Chicken Run, Madagascar, Bee Movie, Trolls, and others might be too weird and uncanny to be adapted into live-action, there are a number of movies that we could clearly see getting a remake after How to Train Your Dragon.

7) The Wild Robot (2024)

One of Dreamworks’ most recent movies, The Wild Robot, might be the perfect candidate to get a live-action remake. Released in September 2024, The Wild Robot was a huge success, telling the story of ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz,” (Lupita Nyong’o) a robot who washes up on an uninhabited island and forms bonds with its wildlife. The fact that The Wild Robot mostly comprises robots and real animals makes it perfect for a live-action remake – the animals could be reminiscent of The Jungle Book or The Lion King’s remakes, while Roz could be incredibly realistic, contributing to a very cinematic reboot.

6) Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Rise of the Guardians introduced mythical figures such as Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Tooth Fairy (Isla Fisher), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman), Sandman, and Jack Frost (Chris Pine), who come together as the Guardians, hoping to stop Pitch Black (Jude Law) from spreading his darkness across the world. They’re joined by Jamie Bennett (Dakota Goyo), a child who never stopped believing, which creates an emotional subject for a live-action remake. A sequel has been discussed, but it would be great to see Rise of the Guardians brought to life properly instead.

5) The Croods (2013)

With a cast boasting Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, and more, The Croods is a ripe candidate for a live-action remake. The Croods focused on the prehistoric family of cave-people, the Croods, who meet the more evolved Guy (Reynolds), who comes up with new inventions that threaten the authority of the family’s patriarch, Grug (Cage). The Croods is fun, oddly complex, and contains some stunning visuals that would be great to translate into live-action, especially if the cast is as prestigious.

4) Megamind (2010)

After defeating his archenemy, highly-intelligent alien supervillain Megamind (Will Ferrell) creates a new hero to fight, but his creation grows out of control, he fights to save the city as a hero in his own right. The film has gained a cult following in the 15 years since its release, so now is the perfect time for a live-action re-do. It would be fantastic to see a live-action Megamind, and we could see Ferrell reprising the role – he’s certainly got the persona to carry something this weird. Megamind’s sequels and spinoffs could also lead to a brand-new live-action franchise.

3) Abominable (2019)

Abominable’s live-action remake would have the chance to redeem the movie from some controversies surrounding the appearance of the nine-dash line, while acting as a celebration of Chinese culture and providing some of Dreamworks’ most stunning visuals. Abominable saw teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet) meet a Yeti who she names Everest (Joseph Izzo) and embark on an epic quest to reunite the creature with his family. A follow-up TV series was released in 2022, so there are plenty of new storylines that could be included in a live-action reboot of this fantastical adventure.

2) Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

When she’s hit by a radioactive meteorite on her wedding day, Susan Murphy (Reese Witherspoon) grows to 49 feet, 11 inches tall and becomes Ginormica in Monsters vs. Aliens. She is taken in by the military and meets a selection of other monsters, who form a team to thwart Gallaxhar’s (Rainn Wilson) invasion of Earth. A live-action remake of 2009’s Monsters vs. Aliens would not only introduce a more realistic Susan, but would make her monster allies darker and more believable, while delivering a real world-shattering story. Monsters vs. Aliens would surely be far more successful as a live-action reboot.

1) The Prince of Egypt (1998)

Dreamworks’ sophomore movie, The Prince of Egypt, is the perfect candidate for a live-action remake following How to Train Your Dragon. The movie follows Moses (Val Kilmer) on his mission to lead the Hebrews out of Egypt, adapted from the Book of Exodus. With human characters, and with a storyline of biblical proportions, it would be easy to reinvent The Prince of Egypt with live-action characters. The Prince of Egypt has been lauded as one of Dreamworks’ best movies, and one of the greatest animated movies of all time, so a live-action remake could become a modern-day revolutionary epic.

What Dreamworks movies do you want to see get a live-action remake next? Let us know in the comments!