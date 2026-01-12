One of Netflix’s Worst Original Movies Is About To Stop Streaming

Netflix has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a DVD-by-mail rental service in the ‘90s. Now a global streaming giant that has fundamentally changed the entertainment landscape, the streamer has also made a name for itself with original programming. While Netflix has scored hits and won critical acclaim with films like All Quiet on the Western Front and The Irishman but a Netflix original movie that is about to stop streaming probably won’t be missed by subscribers.

There are only a few more days left to stream The Open House. The 2018 Netflix original horror movie starring Scream’s Dylan Minnette is scheduled to leave the platform on January 19th. The critically panned movie is written and directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote and follows a teenager and his mother who move to a relative’s secluded mountain house to sell it after a tragic event. Things take a terrifying turn when they find themselves terrorized by a mysterious home invader during the open house viewings.

Is The Open House as Bad as They Say?

Play video

We wish we could say that The Open House simply got a bad rap, but when it comes down to it, the movie just isn’t very good. The film only managed to earn a 7% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience consensus isn’t any better at 8%, making it one of the lowest-rated Netflix original movies and really only memorable as one of the streamer’s worst original movies ever.

Although the movie attempted to be a suspenseful, creepy haunted house/home invasion horror film, it failed to conjure up any real scares or even a compelling story. More than just falling flat on the scare factor, The Open House didn’t bring much of anything else to the table, the film is instead packed with bland characters, slow pacing, a nonsensical plot, and an anticlimactic ending, making it a cheap, uninspired horror flick that is extremely forgettable and actually a bit frustrating.

In a review for Dread Central giving The Open House just a 1 out of 5, critic Matt Donato wrote, “A nameless villain, doomed nice guy, woefully unaware plot advancement – all the worst horror cliches found in one rage-quit worthy misfire.” The Lens’ Andrew Wyatt called the film “utterly insufferable and almost maliciously pointless,” and The Daily Dot’s Chris Osterndorf said they “could hardly keep my eyes open watching The Open House, and that’s including when the movie got to its big payoff.”

Where to Stream The Open House After It Leaves Netflix?

If The Open House has any fans, or for anyone simply curious to see if the movie is really that bad, you’ll want to watch it while you still can. When The Open House stops streaming on Netflix on January 19th, it will stop streaming altogether. The movie is a Netflix original, so it doesn’t stream outside of the platform, and it’s unclear if it will rejoin the streamer’s catalog at a later date.

