One of the Best (and Darkest) Crime Movies of All Time Just Arrived on Netflix

If you’re in the mood for something thrilling, and you can handle a terrifying real-life crime story from one of the film industry’s most exciting auteurs, Netflix has just added an all-timer that you definitely need to see. A couple of movies made their way to Netflix’s lineup on Monday morning, including arguably the best thriller of director David Fincher’s career, one that brings to life the chilling saga of the Zodiac Killer.

David Fincher’s Zodiac, released in 2007, remains an iconic crime thriller for a reason. The film dives deep not only into the psychological menace created by a serial killer on the loose, but really let the film embrace the people who were working so hard to stop him.

Not only is Zodiac a dark thriller that’s as entertaining as it is horrifying, but it also boasts one of the strongest casts of the last 25 years. Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the film as Robert Graysmith, a cartoonist in San Francisco who starts cracking the code of the Zodiac Killer’s mysterious messages.

The all-star cast is also led by Robert Downey Jr. (one year before he would launch the MCU with Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo, Brian Cox, Anthony Edwards, Elias Koteas, John Carroll Lynch, Dermot Mulroney, and Donal Logue.

Zodiac is a fantastic movie that rewards longtime fans on every rewatch, so there will be a lot of repeat viewers now that it’s on Netflix. If you haven’t seen it before, what better time than now to take the plunge?

Netflix Is About to Lose a Lot of Great Movies

The addition of Zodiac is a real boon to the Netflix movie lineup, which has been on the receiving end of a bunch of great additions lately. Unfortunately, on the heels of all those awesome additions, Netflix is preparing to lose some big movie titles as well.

While Netflix hasn’t unveiled its “Leaving Soon” list just yet, that message has started appearing on the images of numerous films within Netflix’s lineup. There are some surprising exits coming, like the Back to the Future trilogy and Wonka, which just recently arrived on Netflix. Below, you can check out a list of some of the biggest titles set to leave Netflix in the near future.

Apollo 13

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Billy Madison

Christmas With the Kranks

Clueless

Coming to America

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Edge of Tomorrow

Escape Room

Game Night

Hot Shots

Inglorious Basterds

Midnight Run

Paddington

San Andreas

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Equalizer

The Goonies

The Nutty Professor

Wonka