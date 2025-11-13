One of the Best Sci-Fi Sequels of the 2020s Just Landed on HBO Max (And It’s Better Than Anyone Anticipated)

It isn’t often that a new film in a franchise that has been around since the 1960s finds a way to not only be good, but also be relevant. It’s even harder in a franchise like that to follow on the heels of perhaps the most beloved and acclaimed trilogy within the series and not let fans down. But that’s exactly what the latest installment in the Planet of the Apes saga was able to pull off last year, and now it’s available on HBO Max‘s streaming lineup for even more fans to enjoy.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes just made its way to HBO Max, after being available exclusively on Hulu for quite a while. This is the 10th film in the franchise and, somehow, it’s easily in the top half in terms of its quality. Any Apes fan will tell you this is a movie that is better than it has any right to be.
After the two Matt Reeves movies completely reinvented the Planet of the Apes mythology and set a new standard for franchise filmmaking, it seemed like a fruitless effort to simply continue the saga so soon. But director Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes proved quickly to be a worthy successor to the Caesar era of the Apes films, even if it didn’t quite hit the same highs as the previous two installments.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes the series one step closer to the fully realized ape world that was discovered in the original 1968 film, showing off full societies that were born out of the teachings and triumphs of Caesar. The film made nearly $400 million at the global box office, as good a launch for the next era as anyone could have hoped.
Now Streaming on HBO Max
This new Apes addition comes a couple of weeks after Dawn for the Planet of the Apes was added to the HBO Max lineup. A day before that, on November 1st, the streamer brought in dozens of new titles for subscribers to watch. You can check out the complete list of those November 1st arrivals below.
