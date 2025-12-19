One of the Craziest Movies of 2025 Is Finally Coming to Streaming

If you were hoping to watch something great and completely off-the-wall this holiday season, Peacock has you covered. The streaming service is starting to add some of Universal and Focus Features’ late 2025 releases to its lineup before the year comes to an end. Jordan Peele’s divisive horror project Him was just added on Friday morning, but an even crazier (and much better) movie is now set to arrive next week.
On Friday, Peacock announced that Bugonia is finally making its way to the world of streaming, and that highly anticipated online premiere is just around the corner. The latest collaboration between Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) debuted in theaters back in October to rave reviews from critics and fans, and now it is set to begin streaming on December 26th. For those keeping track, that’s just one week away.
Bugonia is based on the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet!, and it tells the story of a conspiracy theorist who kidnaps a powerful CEO, believing she’s actually an alien invading the planet. Saying any more about where the film goes from there would be doing it a disservice and it’s best enjoyed when you know as little as possible.
Emma Stone stars in Bugonia alongside Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone.
Coming Soon to Peacock
Bugonia is one of the big additions bringing 2025 to a close for Peacock, hitting the service just a day after Christmas. Peacock is already looking ahead to January, though, and has revealed the complete list of movies and shows coming to its lineup in the first month of the new year.
There are a bunch of exciting additions planned for January 1st on Peacock, including beloved films like How to Train Your Dragon, Mad Max, and The Maze Runner. You can check out the full rundown of Peacock’s January 1st additions below!
