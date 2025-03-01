Shrek 5 May Be Ignoring Some of the Sequels (And Fans Are Super Confused)

We got our first look at the Shrek 5 teaser trailer this week, which has made quite the impression on long-time fans of the series. While many compare the old Shrek to the new Shrek, it’s nostalgic to hear the returning cast of Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Fiona, and Eddie Murphy as Donkey. Of course, we can’t look past the newest addition to the family with Euphoria‘s Zendaya voicing the role of Felicia, Shrek and Fiona’s daughter. Granted, this is a stacked cast, with a majority of them coming back to their decades-long roles, but will Shrek 5 ignore the previous entries in this next installment? Some initial clues in this first teaser have us questioning the continuity of the franchise.

We haven’t seen the actual full-length Shrek 5 trailer yet, but fans have pointed out that Zendaya is the only actor who has been added to the cast as a family member. For those who have seen the previous Shrek films, especially Shrek 3 and Shrek Forever After, Shrek and Fiona had three children: two boys and one girl named Farkle, Fergus, and Felicia. While we see the daughter in the cast announcement trailer, the sons are completely missing, which begs the question as to where they might be.

The inclusion of the triplets was a central part of the last two sequels, as they brought both harmony and chaos to Shrek and Fiona’s lives. Shrek specifically dealt with tons of stress due to the introduction of the kids, which was tackled within Shrek 3 in the infamous baby Shrek scene, and a more heavy-handed part within Shrek 4, where our leading ogre grew tired of being a family man and signed a deal with Rumpelstiltskin to return to being a “real ogre.” Seeing the resolution at the end of the film was a sign that Shrek was willing to be the best father he could be and support his family.

With this information out of the way, we can only suspect that the brothers are either not being introduced until the actual trailer or they perhaps went off to college. This might be a bit of a stretch, considering we aren’t positive about the ages of the ogres, but it is something to ponder about. There are also rumors that the film might be set in a multiverse, which could signify that the brothers could be in another reality. It could be a wise assumption because Shrek is set in fantasy, but still has access to seeing memes of himself in the Magic Mirror.

It would be sad to not have the previous installments be a part of the story, especially the other kids, but seeing how Felicia is in the film, we’re sure that the chances of seeing the entire Shrek family are bound to happen. When that will be, however, is far, far away.

What do you think about the absence of Shrek's sons in the trailer? Do you think that they might be saving the casting announcement for later?