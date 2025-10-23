One of the Most Beloved Sci-Fi Trilogies in Movie History Is Finally Coming Back to Netflix

When November arrives in a little over a week, Netflix will be experiencing some serious lineup changes. That’s not abnormal, as a new month always sees the service flip over a good number of movies and TV shows, but November has some especially big franchises joining and leaving the roster. The streamer is going to be losing all-time popular titles like Jurassic Park and Shrek, which will be frustrating to lots of subscribers. But part of the trade-off this month is that arguably the most beloved sci-fi trilogy not named Star Wars is finally coming back to the service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On November 1st, Netflix will be adding all three films in the Back to the Future trilogy. The films have been on Netflix before but haven’t been seen on the lineup for several months. That’ll change in just over a week, and the timing couldn’t be better for Doc and Marty.

Play video

Back to the Future is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, with the first film having been released in theaters back in 1985. Of the many festivities Universal has been putting on as part of the celebration, the company recently re-released new 4K SteelBooks of all three movies, as well as a massive gift set for the ultimate Back to the Future collectors.

So the entire saga of Marty McFly and Doc Brown will be on Netflix at the start of November, making it easy to find and watch for fans everywhere. Fortunately, those films are far from the only awesome titles coming to service over the next couple of weeks.

What’s Coming to Netflix Next Month?

November 1st will be an enormous day for new additions on Netflix, with Back to the Future representing just the tip of the iceberg. That day will also see the arrival of titles like The Hangover, Ready Player One, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Wonka, and Tenet. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s November 1st additions below.

A Very Vintage Christmas

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Baby Driver

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Broadchurch: Season 1

Broadchurch: Season 2

Broadchurch: Season 3

Charlie’s Angels

Crazy Rich Asians

Dear Santa

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dr. Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle 2

Elvis

Frances Ha

Game Night

Happy Christmas

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

I Know What You Did Last Summer

In the Heights

Isn’t It Romantic

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Mercy

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Life of the Party

The Little Things

Merry Liddle Christmas

The Nun II

Ocean’s 8

Paddington 2

The Patriot

Ready Player One

Tenet

This Is the End

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

The Way Back

Wonka