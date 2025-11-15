One of the Wildest Action Movies Ever Is Finally Streaming Free (And We’re Still Waiting on the Sequel)

If you’re searching for a relaxing movie to watch, then you’ll likely want to skip this absolutely absurd action film that just hit free streaming. The past few weeks have seen some shuffling of titles at streaming services, bringing new films and shows to the biggest platforms. Amid the rush of arrivals on Tubi on November 1st was a high-energy, over-the-top movie that remains a cult classic ‘90s action film – and we’re still waiting for its sequel.

The movie in question is Face/Off, John Woo’s bonkers 1997 action flick starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage. The film started streaming for free on Tubi on November 1st. In Face/Off, Travolta stars as Sean Archer, an FBI agent who surgically swaps faces and identities with Cage’s Castor Troy, the very man who murdered his son, in an effort to foil a terrorist plot. When Castor wakes up prematurely, he vows revenge. The film also stars Joan Allen, Gina Gershon, and Alessandro Nivola, with Dominique Swain, Nick Cassavetes, Harve Presnell, Colm Feore, CCH Pounder, and Thomas Jane in supporting roles.

Face/Off Is an Unhinged Action Movie Like No Other, but the Sequel Isn’t Any Closer to Hitting Theaters

When Face/Off hit theaters on June 26, 1997, it unintentionally set a new standard for action films, one where success could lie in poetic carnage. Under Woo’s direction, the movie seamlessly blended over-the-top, balletic gunfights with an emotionally-driven and absolutely bonkers plot that made it impossible to look away. Led by over-the-top performances by Cage and Travolta as two men who surgically swap faces, a theme that is now even more relevant in the age of deepfakes, the preposterous premise and non-stop, high-damage action sequences made Face/Off a homerun and helped it develop a massive cult following.

It’s no surprise that Face/Off was a massive hit that secured a lasting legacy. The film grossed $246 million worldwide against an $80 million budget and is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critic score, making it one of the highest-rated movies for both of its lead stars. Despite its enduring popularity, a Face/Off sequel has failed to gain much steam.

Another Face/Off film was first announced by Paramount all the way back in 2019. Years later, a follow-up isn’t any closer to reaching theaters, and the project hasn’t left the development stage. Initial plans for a reboot were later shifted to a direct sequel, with director Adam Wingard coming onboard in 2021. The most recent update came in March 2024, when Wingard said the project was “full steam ahead.”

What’s New on Tubi?

Face/Off is not the only movie newly streaming on Tubi this November, nor is it the only action film. Fans of the genre looking for more action titles can now stream 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Black Hawk Down, both live-action G.I. Joe films, Sisu, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Outside of action, Tubi is also now streaming the comedies Dinner For Smucks and Maid in Manhattan, dramas such as Coach Carter and Good Will Hunting, and horror movies like Misery and Terrifier 3.

