Pixar’s Onward Footage Shown at D23

Today, during the Walt Disney Pictures panel at D23, Pixar revealed footage from the upcoming animated feature Onward. The footage has not been released online, but ComicBook.com was at the panel.

Onward is directed by Dan Scanlon, produced by Kori Rae, and features the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer. Here’s what the eight-minutes of footage from early in the film, on Ian’s sixteenth birthday, revealed, according to Brandon Davis’s description:

“A magical world with a wizard atop a mountain’s peak is seen. It has multiple moons. It is majestic — but times change. Now, that world has planes and civilization. Centaurs and other fantastic creatures go to work, watch tv, mow lawns, and more. Chris Pratt and Tom Holland’s characters are ready for work but Holland’s character’s trash can is getting devoured by unicorns. They’re going on a quest, according to Pratt’s character.”

The filmmakers then took the stage to say the film is a very personal story based on their personal stories. It follows Ian and Barley Lightfoot, elves. Barley (Pratt) is the chaotic and wild older brother. He lives his life in the past, longing for the days of magic and quests. His pride and joy is his van. Ian (Holland) never met their father. Ian wishes he had one chance to meet his dad.

“I do feel like Tom is a little brother to me and you see that reflected in this movie,” Pratt said. “It’s really cool to have that and we get to do a Pixar movie! … to get to share that with a person that you love, it’s a cool experience!”

Louis-Dreyfus voices Laurel. She said, “It was really fun to play an elf mom of these two bozos here,” she said.

In the past, Pratt has said that the pitch for Onward made him fry. “So thrilled to be a part of this,” he tweeted. “I can’t tell you much, but… I will tell you this, when we visited Pixar to hear the pitch I straight up cried. This one is next level. God willing, in about a year and a half you’ll be moved as well. We have a BEAUTIFUL story coming your way.”

According to the film’s synopsis, “Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney•Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.”

Are you excited about Onward? Let us know in the comments. Onward opens in theaters on March 6, 2020.