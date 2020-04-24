Original The Matrix Star Wants to Return for Sequel

✖

Even though production is on pause for the time being, a fourth film in The Matrix series is set to arrive next year featuring a number of familiar faces returning to the franchise. Original trilogy stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss are returning to their roles as Neo and Trinity, with co-director of the original trilogy Lana Wachowski once again stepping behind the camera. Even The Matrix Reloaded actor Lambert Wilson previously revealed he's in talks to return as The Merovingian aka The Frenchman for the film. One person that is not coming back though? Joe Pantoliano, who confirmed that he's asked Lana to bring him back to no avail.

"Yeah I'd be interested," Pantoliano said on the Reel Blend podcast about returning to the series. "I doubt they're going to be bringing me back. I've lobbied for it, believe me. I've sent little notes to Lana and asked her, to no response."

For those that don't recall, Pantoliano played the role of Cypher in the original Matrix movie. A part of the crew on Morpheus' ship, The Nebuchadnezzar, Cypher at first welcomed Neo to the crew and helped him understand the new world and the advantages of what they can do in The Matrix. In the end though he was a traitor, selling out Morpheus to Agent Smith and the machines in order to return to the "ignorant bliss" of The Matrix. His plan almost worked but he was killed in the process and didn't appear in any of the sequels.

In theory, it would be possible for Cypher to return in some form especially considering the return of Reeves and Moss are returning to their roles as Neo and Trinity. At the end of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions both Neo and Trinity died, so clearly death isn't the end in the world of The Matrix. Pantoliano goes way back with The Wachowskis anyway, appearing in their 1996 movie Bound even before The Matrix.

The first photos and videos from the set of The Matrix 4 raise a lot of questions about what we can expect from the sequel, and offer few answers. We've already gotten a look at Reeves and Moss in the film, who are sporting some different looks from how their characters originally appeared in the franchise as Reeves' Neo sports long hair and a ragged bear, almost like his other action franchise character John Wick. Check back here for more news and theories on The Matrix 4 as we get closer to its release!

The Matrix 4 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 21, 2021, but considering the ongoing production delay it seems likely the film's release will be delayed as well.

(H/T Movie Web)

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.