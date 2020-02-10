Oscars 2020: The Academy Made the Cats Cast Give Out Best Visual Effects Award

Let’s face it — Cats was never in contention for an ward at this year’s Academy Awards. In fact, the biggest criticism many had when it came to the film dealt directly with the visual effects that mashed up the movie’s leads with horrific feline counterparts. In a sick twist of fate, the bookers with this year’s Academy Awards decided to book James Corden and Rebel Wilson, two of the stars of Cats, to hand out the award for Best Visual Effects.

The duo instantly started poking fun at their involvement with the project as they trounced on stage wearing practical cat suits, like something you may find in a Halloween costume shop. Before long, the two announced Sam Mendes’ 1917 had bested movies like Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The movie ended up making just under $72 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $95 million. The film was marred with SFX during development, something that followed the film through release. There was an instance where updated visual effects were sent out to theaters after the movie first debuted.

Despite being panned by fans and critics alike, ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely suggested Cats is a worthy trainwreck worth revisiting.

“Cats is a special kind of terrible, though. No matter how ridiculous it gets, the cast never once backs down. Every single one of them is all-in at every moment,” Ridgely typed. “It’s a train wreck from start to finish, but the sort of train wreck that captures your attention with its audacity and never lets you go. It’s gripping in the most delightfully horrible way and easily one of the worst movies of the decade, by leaps and bounds. It’s such a unique and confident brand of awful, you’ll probably want to watch it again.”

Cover by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images