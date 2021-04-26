Oscars 2021: Harrison Ford's Cranky Blade Runner Speech Is a Hit Among Fans

If film Twitter Sunday night is any indication, Harrison Ford's speech at the 93rd Academy Awards is an "entire mood." The Indiana Jones alum presented the nominees for Best Editing when he quickly hit the ground running by busting out studio notes he got for one of his previous movies. Line by line, he sourly read the notes he was provided — showing the audience that it's no easy feat to be an editor on a major Hollywood production.

Before long, the actor revealed those notes were provided for Blade Runner, one of the biggest sci-fiction movies of all time. As it turns out, those tuning into the Oscars absolutely loved his speech and quickly turned him into a trending topic on Hollywood's biggest night.

The studio notes from Blade Runner, from which Harrison Ford read on the #Oscars, were made available on @reddit 8 years ago. https://t.co/43UdKvX6sp — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) April 26, 2021

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.