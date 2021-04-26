Oscars 2021: Harrison Ford's Cranky Blade Runner Speech Is a Hit Among Fans
If film Twitter Sunday night is any indication, Harrison Ford's speech at the 93rd Academy Awards is an "entire mood." The Indiana Jones alum presented the nominees for Best Editing when he quickly hit the ground running by busting out studio notes he got for one of his previous movies. Line by line, he sourly read the notes he was provided — showing the audience that it's no easy feat to be an editor on a major Hollywood production.
Before long, the actor revealed those notes were provided for Blade Runner, one of the biggest sci-fiction movies of all time. As it turns out, those tuning into the Oscars absolutely loved his speech and quickly turned him into a trending topic on Hollywood's biggest night.
The studio notes from Blade Runner, from which Harrison Ford read on the #Oscars, were made available on @reddit 8 years ago. https://t.co/43UdKvX6sp— Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) April 26, 2021
Indy 5 Sounds Insane
Harrison Ford backstage sharing a joint with the octopus— James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) April 26, 2021
Just Kinda Appears
I love how no matter where Harrison Ford is, you can tell he doesn't want to be there— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 26, 2021
Doing a Set
they got harrison ford doing stand up— cielo (@cielosplaylist) April 26, 2021
Grouchy
Harrison Ford seems like someone who’s lost his temper about the price of apples these days.— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) April 26, 2021
Wonka
so Harrison Ford just basically did this bit on the oscars stage and nailed it pic.twitter.com/SthS9LQdAY— Ellie Reed (@esreed) April 26, 2021
Bob Knows
pov you’re harrison ford being asked to present at the oscars: pic.twitter.com/dOPO4fxCnh— mads ♡ (@lukeishope) April 26, 2021
Chaos
Harrison Ford breathes and sheer chaos erupts— ohcatrina (she/they) (@ohcatrina) April 26, 2021
Blade Runner is now streaming on HBO Max.
Cover photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images