Oscars 2021: People Upset After Rushed In Memoriam at the Academy Awards
The 93rd Academy Awards have come to pass, and those who tuned in are largely furious at the In Memoriam segment that aired during this year's show. A tradition at the Oscars since the early 1990s, the video is supposed to honor the life and times of the recently departed who worked in Hollywood productions. Instead, viewers quickly realized this year the segment was set to an upbeat song and the majority of actors included in the video only appeared for a millisecond before the next actor appeared.
Though much of the ceremony had to change in a post-COVID world what with social distancing measures and all, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences president David Rubin touted the fact just last week the outfit was keeping the honorary segment as-is.
“It’s a segment of the show that, although started later than people probably think in terms of the lengthy history of the awards, is one that I imagine the audiences will expect to see for all eternity,” Academy president David Rubin told the Wall Street Journal. “It has evolved into not just a parade of famous faces but a way of honoring much lesser-known film professionals who are equally important."
Still, that's not enough for those who tuned in, hoping to see a tribute to their favorite actor only to catch only the quick glimpse of their name as the video raced by. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Bold Choice
doing best picture right after a 2x speed in memoriam and before best actor/actress is an incredibly bold choice lmfao— karen han (@karenyhan) April 26, 2021
Disaster
Wow, what a massively bad idea. And this overshadows the fact that both Anthony Hopkins and Chadwick Boseman were brilliant and one of them had to win. The spotlight is now shining solely on the producers. Huge mistake. From In Memoriam on, this show was a disaster.— Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) April 26, 2021
Fast As Possible
The 2021 #Oscars going through the In Memoriam on beat with the peppy song underscoring itApril 26, 2021
Flash Alert
In Memoriam segment like pic.twitter.com/u8fHsmakWN— Charlie Nash (@ctnash91) April 26, 2021
Fancam
in memoriam edited like a fancam— guy (@guymrdth) April 26, 2021
So Sad
it’s actually so sad how fast the in memoriam was 🥺— lucy (@heylucymay) April 26, 2021
Speedrunning
are they speedrunning the in memoriam 😭— erin m. brady (@erinmartina) April 26, 2021