ABC Reveals First Look at 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards are happening at the end of the month, and it was a long road to finding a host, or in this year’s case… three. After many rumors and some stars turning down the gig, the Oscars announced that comedians Amy Schumer (Trainwreck), Regina Hall (Girls Trip), and Wanda Sykes (Breaking News in Yuba County) would be taking on the role. This will mark the first time the ceremony has had a host since Jimmy Kimmel took on the role for the second time back in 2018. Yesterday, ABC shared a first look at the three hosts together.

“Get your popcorn ready for Hollywood’s biggest night! 🍿💫 Catch the #Oscars hosted by @morereginahall, @amyschumer, and @iamwandasykes LIVE Sunday, March 27 on ABC,” ABC shared on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was reported earlier this year that the Oscars would have three hosts, rotating every hour. According to Variety, producer Will Packer considered a “three-act structure” with a different pair of emcees every hour. Variety previously reported “many A-listers” were at one time in the conversation for Oscars host, including two-time host Kimmel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Black Adam), a trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez (of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building), and a pairing of Tom Holland and Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

It was recently reported that the Academy was warned by ABC to cut a total of 12 categories from the event or risk the entire ceremony being scrapped from broadcast, though the event was able to negotiate a way forward by trimming eight categories.

As for the nominees, the Best Picture contenders include Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story. A couple of Marvel movies were nominted this year for Best Visual Effects. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home are going up against Dune, Free Guy, and No Time to Die.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” Packer said in a statement when the first wave of presenters was announced. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

The 94th Academy Awards are set to air on ABC on March 27th.