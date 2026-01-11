Overlooked Horror Movie With MCU Star Is Finally Finding an Audience on Netflix, 5 Years Later

Netflix currently has an impressive roster of horror films. There are new releases like Heart Eyes, I Know What You Did Last Summer, 28 Years Later, and Influencer. They have Netflix Originals like Frankenstein, Army of the Dead, Day Shift, and The Ritual. There are even some classics, both modern and older, such as Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Green Room, Christine, and Gerald’s Game. But right now, it’s a horror movie that got very little attention when first released that is dominating its genre competition on the streamer. And fans of Peacemaker‘s first season or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are bound to recognize one of its stars.

That star would be Chukwudi Iwuji, who also had roles in Prime Video’s Play Dirty and Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal, and the movie is The Girl Who Got Away. It’s one of the biggest hits on Netflix at the moment, so let’s unpack its success.

What Is The Girl Who Got Away About & How Well Is It Doing on Netflix?

The Girl Who Got Away tells the story of Christina Bowden, the one survivor of serial killer Elizabeth Caulfield, who abducted children a series of six children in an attempt to make them her child. About two and a half decades later Christina is in her ’30s and wants to be a mother herself. So, she adopts Lisa and, after a few social work visits, they’ll be legally considered mother and daughter.

But then Officer Jamie Nwosu comes to Christina with the news that Elizabeth has broken out of jail. Before long just about everyone in Christina’s orbit starts dying one after the next, and it starts to dawn on Officer Nwosu that Elizabeth has been incarcerated for decades, so how does she know who’s in Christina’s orbit to begin with. This question kicks off a series of twists that keep going right up until the credits roll.

Throughout the week of 12/29/25 to 1/4/26, The Girl Who Got Away was ranked at number eight on the Netflix domestic viewership Top 10 chart. That put it ahead of the underrated biographical romantic drama Priscilla and the box office smash sequel Pitch Perfect 2.

Ahead of The Girl Who Got Away were other Netflix newcomer catalogue titles Ford v. Ferrari in seventh place, Man on Fire in sixth place, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in spot number two. In first place was the documentary Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story while the Jason Statham vehicle Wrath of Man, in its second week, came in at number three. Spots four and five went to Netflix Original hits Kpop Demon Hunters and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

All in all, The Girl Who Got Away is a tightly constructed little thriller. There are arguably a few too many twists but it’s not as if any of them take you out of the narrative. This one will probably continue to do well on Netflix for a few weeks.

Will you be giving this twisty movie a shot? Let us know in the comments.