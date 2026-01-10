Netflix’s New Anime Is Officially a Hit With 1.5 Million Views

Based on Uoto’s acclaimed manga, the anime film 100 Meters hit Japanese theaters in September 2025. The manga was serialized from 2018 to 2019, but never got the global recognition it deserved. Uoto is best known for creating the award-winning manga Orb: On the Movements of the Earth, which released its anime adaptation in 2024. While it wasn’t a smashing hit, as one would expect from such a deep and complex story, it’s easily considered one of the best short series of recent times. A few months after Orb: On the Movements of the Earth reached its conclusion, 100 Meters shocked everyone with another incredible story and animation. Right before the year ended, the film made its streaming debut on December 31, 2025, on the streaming giant Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Netflix Tudum, the 100 Meters film ranked sixth in the non-English movies overview from December 29 to January 4. With 1.5 million views, it’s the only anime film to have made it into the list. Not only that, but the film ranks second in Japan, right behind Kyojo Reunion. Considering the low marketing, the film’s global success is surely a pleasant surprise, as its popularity only keeps rising. The official X handle of Netflix Anime also shared the amazing news, as the comments were filled with fans praising the film. Additionally, on January 8, 2026, the account quoted a post of the anime’s official X handle from August 2025 to appreciate the film’s hand-drawn animation, building more hype around the anime.

Will There Be a Sequel to The 100 Meters Film?

Image Courtesy of Rock n Roll Mountain

Since the film has only just been released, there’s been no confirmation of a sequel, but the chances of that happening are next to none. The film is based on a short manga, so the story has already been fully adapted, even though it leaves room for the plot to progress. However, since the manga never released a sequel or a spin-off, there’s no way to know if the story will ever continue.

Even without a possible sequel, the film is a masterpiece in its own right, as it explores the intense nature of rivalry while exploring the meaning behind following one’s passion. The story centers around Togashi, a natural prodigy who was born to run. Thanks to his talents, he has effortlessly won every 100-meter race since he was a child. However, his life takes a drastic turn when he meets Komiya, a transfer student who wants to follow the same passion as him.

While he is full of determination, Komiya lacks the skills and technique necessary to become a professional athlete. Togashi decides to teach him and find a new purpose that Komiya must win, no matter the cost. Several years after graduating from school, the two meet again as rivals on the track and continue to pursue their goal from before as they reveal their true selves to one another.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!