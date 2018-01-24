New ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Trailer Released

Universal and Legendary Pictures have released the newest trailer for Pacific Rim Uprising, followup to filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 blockbuster Pacific Rim.

Ten years after the Battle of the Breach, the world’s oceans are still — but restless. Vindicated by the victory at the Breach, the Jaeger program has evolved into the most powerful global defense force in human history.

The Pan Pacific Defense Corps now calls upon the best and brightest to rise up and become the next generation of heroes with the re-emergence of giant monsters known as Kaiju.

Thrust into this is ex-Jaeger pilot Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), son of the late Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba), who is given a chance by his adopted sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi), to unite with the world and fellow Jaeger pilots to prevent humanity’s extinction.

Steven S. DeKnight (TV’s Daredevil) makes his feature directorial debut, taking over for Del Toro, from a script by DeKnight, T.S. Nowlin (The Maze Runner), Kira Snyder (TV’s The 100), and Emily Carmichael (TV’s The Adventures of Ledo and Ix).

Boyega and Kikuchi are joined by Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious), Jing Tian (Kong: Skull Island), Adria Arjona (The Belko Experiment) and Charlie Day (Horrible Bosses), who reprises his role from the first film.

“I loved the first Pacific Rim,” said Boyega, who trades in a Star Wars blaster for a skyscraper-sized robo-suit.

“That classic tale of robots and that holds weight and that holds power. Everybody has felt that feeling when those monsters go through a city. It creates an instant excitement.”

“I can announce that this is the most action that I’ve ever done,” Boyega added, saying it’s “like getting a ticket to the best boxing match ever.”

“I grew up watching the old giant monster movies from Japan,” says television veteran DeKnight, who makes the jump to the big screen after working on fan-favorite series Angel and Smallville.

“The classics like Ultraman, Space Giants, and of course Godzilla. I just ate it up,” DeKnight said.

“With the technology we have, we have a chance to make it that much more spectacular. Ultimately it’s a world conflict and everyone’s putting aside their differences and come together.”

The first Pacific Rim pulled in just $101 million domestically for studio Warner Bros. in summer 2013, but a respectable worldwide haul of $411 million convinced Universal Pictures to move forward with a sequel alongside new partners Legendary.

Pacific Rim Uprising opens March 23.